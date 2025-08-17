Top 10 Fantasy Football Sleepers You Need To Know About

Every fantasy season, a few players come out of nowhere to break leagues wide open.

These aren’t the stars going in the first three rounds — they’re the overlooked, undervalued, and underhyped options flying beneath the radar in most drafts.

Whether it’s rookies buried on the depth chart, veterans returning from injury, or second-year players ready to make the leap, sleepers are where you win your draft — not just survive it.

This list isn’t about safe picks.

These are the guys who sit deep in the rankings but have all the ingredients to explode if the opportunity hits.

Some you might want to sneak onto your roster in the late rounds, while others are worth reaching for a round or two early to make a statement: you’ve done your homework — and you’re not leaving your draft without them.

Take a look at our Top 10 Fantasy Football Sleepers You Need To Know About.

Top 10 Fantasy Football Sleepers You Need To Know About was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. JJ McCarthy (Vikings) – Quarterback Source:Getty Why He’s a Sleeper: McCarthy enters a QB-friendly system with elite pass-catching weapons (Jefferson, Addison, Hockenson). If he starts the season healthy after his injury, his arm strength, accuracy, and poise could deliver immediate fantasy upside, especially in 2QB/superflex formats. 2. Drake Maye (Patriots) – Quarterback Source:Getty Why He’s a Sleeper: Maye offers rushing ability that pads fantasy stats, and his cannon arm gives him a shot at explosive plays. With improved weapons in New England and a fresh offensive system, he could quietly deliver top-15 QB numbers if he starts most of the season. 3. J.K. Dobbins (Broncos) – Running Back Source:Getty Why He’s a Sleeper: Now in Denver, Dobbins has a legitimate shot to take over as the Broncos’ primary running back. If he can stay healthy—a big if—his explosiveness and downhill style fit well in Sean Payton’s offense. With minimal competition for touches, he has real RB2 upside and breakout potential. 4. Raheem Mostert (Raiders) – Running Back Source:Getty Why He’s a Sleeper: Backing up rookie Ashton Jeanty in Las Vegas, Mostert still brings elite speed and experience. Jeanty may lead the backfield, but Mostert could share the workload and is high-value injury insurance. He’s the type of late-round flier who could become a weekly flex play if the rookie falters or misses time. 5. Jaylen Wright (Dolphins) – Running Back Source:Getty Why He’s a Sleeper: Buried behind De’Von Achane for now, Wright is a lightning bolt with home-run ability. Achane’s injury history opens the door for Wright to have a major role, especially in best-ball and deeper leagues. 6. Jayden Higgins (Texans) – Wide Receiver Source:Getty Why He’s a Sleeper: Higgins has a path to relevance if Tank Dell isn’t fully recovered and defenses focus on Nico Collins. He brings size and athleticism to a dynamic Houston offense and could be a surprise breakout in the second half of the season. 7. Chris Godwin (Buccaneers) – Wide Receiver Source:Getty Why He’s a Sleeper: Godwin had a quietly productive 2024 but has slipped in drafts. With Baker Mayfield back and Mike Evans commanding top coverage, Godwin could return to WR2 form as a reliable, high-floor option. 8. Jayden Reed (Packers) – Wide Receiver Source:Getty Why He’s a Sleeper: Reed might already be Jordan Love’s top option, showcasing route-running savvy and red zone chemistry. If he leads Green Bay in targets again, he could vault into weekly starter territory with WR2 upside. 9. Tyler Warren (Colts) – Tight End Source:Getty Why He’s a Sleeper: Shane Steichen leans heavily on TEs (see: Dallas Goedert, Zach Ertz), and Warren has the size and skill to be a security blanket for both Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. He could quietly command 60+ targets. 10. Kyle Pitts (Falcons) – Tight End Source:Getty Why He’s a Sleeper: Pitts has teased fantasy stardom since entering the league, and 2025 could finally be the year he delivers. With Michael Penix Jr. now under center and Zac Robinson’s more modern, pass-friendly offense to Atlanta, Pitts is set up to thrive. He’s healthy, motivated, and positioned to be the go-to target for a big-armed rookie QB who isn’t afraid to push the ball downfield.