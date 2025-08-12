Listen Live
Sports

The Top 50 Girl Fantasy Football Team Names

Published on August 12, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

A woman is geared up in a football helmet, displaying a confident smile. She has black eye paint and is ready for the upcoming game, embodying passion for the sport

Source: Oleksandr Zinchenko / Getty

The Top 50 Girl Fantasy Football Team Names

Welcome all ladies who are gearing up for the fantasy football season ahead of you!

When you choose a fantasy football team name just know it builds you a persona, it becomes your brand, and a whole vibe for your squad all season long!

So show off your wit, humor, and love for the game in one cleverly crafted phrase.

Imagine the thrill of revealing your team name, the laughter it elicits, and the camaraderie it builds among fellow fantasy players.

Related Stories

Get ready to make a statement, spark some laughs, and set the tone for an epic season ahead with a team name that’s uniquely you.

Check out below The Top 50 Girl Fantasy Football Team Names = let’s make it legendary!

RELATED | The Top 30 Fantasy Football Team Names Using Player names, Top 30 Funny Fantasy Football Team Names Using Rapper Names, Top 30 Funny Fantasy Football Team Names Using R&B Artists, The Top 30 Fantasy Football Team Names Using Player names, 30 Of The All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2023, 20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2023 Fantasy Football League

Sources: Sportskeeda, Reddit, TikTok, & Pinterest.

The Top 50 Girl Fantasy Football Team Names  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. My Td’s are REAL

My Td's are REAL Source:Getty

2. Thirst Down and 10

Thirst Down and 10 Source:Getty

3. Your Baby Momma

Your Baby Momma Source:Getty

4. Not Your Girlfriend

Not Your Girlfriend Source:Getty

5. NFL Center Wannabe

NFL Center Wannabe Source:Getty

6. Sack Artist

Sack Artist Source:Getty

7. Trophy Wife

Trophy Wife Source:Getty

8. Menstrual Kupp

Menstrual Kupp Source:Getty

9. Vaginal DisChargers

Vaginal DisChargers Source:Getty

10. First And Fabulous

First And Fabulous Source:Getty

11. Tailgating For Two (Pregnant)

Tailgating For Two (Pregnant) Source:Getty

12. Girls Gone Gridiron

Girls Gone Gridiron Source:Getty

13. Big Booty Baddie

Big Booty Baddie Source:Getty

14. Karen Rodgers

Karen Rodgers Source:Getty

15. Kansas City Queens

Kansas City Queens Source:Getty

16. Drake London Calling

Drake London Calling Source:Getty

17. Victorious Secret

Victorious Secret Source:Getty

18. Showstopper

Showstopper Source:Getty

19. Goalpost Gal

Goalpost Gal Source:Getty

20. Lingerie Lady

Lingerie Lady Source:Getty

21. 1st and 9 Months

1st and 9 Months Source:Getty

22. Lombardi Lady

Lombardi Lady Source:Getty

23. Butt Fumblers

Butt Fumblers Source:Getty

24. Pigskin Princess

Pigskin Princess Source:Getty

25. The Touchdown Teasers

The Touchdown Teasers Source:Getty

26. Passionate Punts

Passionate Punts Source:Getty

27. Blitz babes

Blitz babes Source:Getty

28. Hail Mary Divas

Hail Mary Divas Source:Getty

29. Gridiron Goddesses

Gridiron Goddesses Source:Getty

30. Snap Queens

Snap Queens Source:Getty

31. Touchdown Tiaras

Touchdown Tiaras Source:Getty

32. Fumble Femme Fatales

Fumble Femme Fatales Source:Getty

33. End Zone Empresses

End Zone Empresses Source:Getty

34. Sassy Sackers

Sassy Sackers Source:Getty

35. Pigskin Princesses

Pigskin Princesses Source:Getty

36. Cleat Cuties

Cleat Cuties Source:Getty

37. Fantasy Femme Force

Fantasy Femme Force Source:Getty

38. Huddle Hustlers

Huddle Hustlers Source:Getty

39. Playbook Pinups

Playbook Pinups Source:Getty

40. Red Zone Rebels

Red Zone Rebels Source:Getty

41. Field Goal Foxes

Field Goal Foxes Source:Getty

42. Sideline Sirens

Sideline Sirens Source:Getty

43. Rushing Royals

Rushing Royals Source:Getty

44. Turf Titans

Turf Titans Source:Getty

45. Helment Heroines

Helment Heroines Source:Getty

46. First Down Divas

First Down Divas Source:Getty

47. Kickoff Queens

Kickoff Queens Source:Getty

48. Blitzing Beauties

Blitzing Beauties Source:Getty

49. Punt Pefect

Punt Pefect Source:Getty

50. The Audible Angels

The Audible Angels Source:Getty
More from 93.9 WKYS
More From KYSDC
RoadTrippin’ With Diva Sweeptakes

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close