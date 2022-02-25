HomeStyle & Fashion

Fashion Fast Break: The Best And Worst Dressed Players In The NBA

Street Style -Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring-Summer 2019 : Day Two

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

NBA All-Star Weekend is always good for memorable style moments. In honor of this year’s festivities we look at the best and worst dressed players in the league.

 

While athletes of all sports are paid to make plays basketball players specifically have upped their efforts to make a great impression off-court, too. In recent years we have seen the NBA community style and profile on their way to games, at high profile events and more. B

ut we have learned year over year that athleticism doesn’t always go hand in hand with good fashion sense. Ballers of all skill levels hope to dazzle us with a mix of modern, vintage, couture and the always unavoidable eclectic. Naturally a select few have become clutch for the drip while others are clearly shooting air balls with every fit.

Nevertheless, we are here to tell it like it is. So we present the best and worst-dressed players in the National Basketball Association—starting with the very worst. Salute to those hoopers who get it right and the proverbial side-eye goes to the style strugglers; we absolutely see you.

Cocktail Party Mr Porter At Perchoir Du Marais.

Source: Victor Boyko / Getty

Photo: Getty

1. Russell Westbrook

Source:@russwest44 Instagram

Russ tries his best to set himself apart from his peers but his recent preference for 1970’s flair and that infamous Thom Browne skirt is another case of doing too much. 

2. James Harden

Source:@NBAMEMES Twitter

James was voted worst dressed player in 2021 and by the looks of his day 1 fit in Philadelphia he is going to repeat; easily. 

3. Kyle Kuzma

Source:@KUZ Instagram

The Washington Wizards forward never really recovered from this oversized pink sweater with the extra-long sleeves. 

4. PJ Tucker

Source:@PJTUCKER Instagram

PJ claims he is just different but we say otherwise. 

5. Jarrett Allen

Source:@tvcammy_television Instagram

His NBA All Star game fit wasn’t it. 

6. LeBron James

Source:@KINGJAMES Instagram

While we still haven’t forgotten about his NBA Draft day three piece or his legendary shorts suit Bron has continued to show improvement with his looks off court. 

7. Gary Trent Jr.

Source:@GTRENTJR Instagram

GTJ isn’t scared of big prints, logos and wild patterns. 

8. Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Source:@THANASIS_ANTE43 Instagram

His brother might be the bigger star on the court but Thanasis is the bigger style star. 

9. Jordan Clarkson

Source:@JORDANCLARKSONS Instagram

Whether he goes formal or cozy the Utah Jazz guard knows how to put it together. 

10. Jayson Tatum

Source:@TATUM_CAMPS Instagram

Simply put, Duece knows how to get those big fits off. 

