Michelle Obama strut on stage at the Barclays Center in a pair of sparkly thigh-high Balenciaga boots that cost $3,900 and left shoe connoisseur/ moderator Sarah Jessica Parker with her jaw agape.
The former FLOTUS hit the promo trail earlier this year to promote her, now, best-selling book Becoming and quickly shot to the top of our favorite fashion moments of 2018 list with her stylish ensembles as she trekked around the world. But nothing tops her final tour look than this canary yellow dress and boots from Balenciaga’s spring/summer 2018 collection.
Aside from giving us countless gems about what to expect from a man, personal growth and self-reflection, she’s become our fashion queen wearing items straight off the runway.
Becoming sold over 700,000 copies on the day it was released and shot to the top of best-selling book list with over 3 million copies sold on all platforms.
Keep scrolling to see more looks from Michelle Obama on her Becoming book tour.
Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama’s $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
