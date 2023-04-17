93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Frank Ocean remains one of the music industry’s most beloved acts as evidenced by the stir he causes on social media at even a mere mention of music or a performance. The singer and songwriter graced the Coachella stages over the weekend but fans on Twitter were miffed because of the lacking livestream options.

Frank Ocean was the headlining act on Coachella’s mainstage on Sunday (April 16) but unlike every other performance before it, the event would not be aired on YouTube or any other streaming platform. The announcement of an actual livestream was teased on Twitter by YouTube but that tweet was deleted and replaced with the tweet below.

On Twitter, disappointed fans aired out their grievances and questioned why Coachella or Ocean would make a decision given that he is rarely seen onstage these days.

Fans in attendance did attempt to capture footage of the performance but some were shut down by security guards and the like. Further, a security guard working the front of the stage ended up becoming a social media hit due to his energetic dancing.

Reports on the ground also revealed that Ocean gave a loving tribute to his late brother, Ryan Breaux, who died of injuries after an automobile accident in 2020 at the age of 18.

Adding to the issues with the livestream, some fans who did catch glimpses of the set were left underwhelmed while others hailed the performance as Ocean’s big return to the masses.

Frank Ocean will headline Coachella again for its upcoming second weekend. No word yet if the performance will be streamed or not.

Keep scrolling to see the reactions from Twitter below.

—

Photo: WWD / Getty

Frank Ocean Graced Coachella Stage, Livestream Was On Struggle was originally published on hiphopwired.com