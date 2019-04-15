ForTheThrone: ‘Game of Thrones’ Sparks Hilarious #BlackTwitter Commentary

Since the release of the trailer for its final season, Game of Thrones has been the talk of the internet. Last night (Apr. 14) we finally returned to Westeros and as you should expect #BlackTwitter had the commentary popping for the uber-popular HBO Original show.

It took 8 seasons but the Stark clan has finally reunited, and it felt so good. Jon and his Aunt/Boo Daenerys rode into Winterfell flanked by a massive army and her two dragons to aid in the forthcoming battle with the Night King and his legion of undead warriors.

Bran was his usual telepathic weird self, Danaerys and Jon took a magic dragon ride, Samwell found out the fate of his father and brother, and he revealed to Jon that he has been laying the pipe on Aunt. Arya finally reunites with The Hound, Sansa is spicy as hell and can’t stand the “Queen,” and this was only in Winterfell.

Meanwhile, over in Kings Landing, Cersei’s plan of just letting Daenerys and her army battle it out with the Night King is in motion. While she waits to make her move, her new “fiancé” Euron just wants to put a hurting on those evil cakes and fill her up with some Greyjoy juice as part of his plan to take his place next to Cersei on the iron throne.

Of course, in all of the excitement, #BlackTwitter especially added some much-needed flavor to the live-tweeting aspect of the show. We are a very creative people, so you know folks came with the witty Tweets, hit the gallery below to see the best ones.

