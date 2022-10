93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

If you thought the cosplayers showed out on days one and two of New York Comic Con 2022, you haven’t seen anything yet.

Saturday, October 8, the Javits Center was full of nerds and blerds of all ages eager to celebrate all things nerdy. Easily one eclipsing Friday as the most packed at NYCC, cosplayers definitely saved their best cosplay for the weekend to wow those who came out to see them.

While on the prowl, we spotted our favorite “superheroes” from The Boys, a couple of X-Men, a Super Saiyan, members of the Fantastic 4, Mr. T, our favorite horror movie characters, and of course, some supervillains causing some mischief.

Again, another day full of impressive cosplaying was on full display, and thankfully our resident blerd was on hand to make to document it all for you guys.

New York Comic Con 2022 is currently on its fourth and final day before it bids adieu till next year. Until then, you can hit the gallery below to see more photos of our favorite cosplay from Day 3.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / New York Comic Con

The post Geek Out: The Best Cosplay Drip From Day 3 of New York Comic Con 2022 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Geek Out: The Best Cosplay Drip From Day 3 of New York Comic Con 2022 was originally published on hiphopwired.com