Red Carpet Gallery: Give Her FlowHERS Gala Looks You’ll Love From Olandria Carthen, Ciara, & More

The Fourth Annual Give Her FlowHers Awards Gala was held on November 21, and it was everything. A night made for Black women to shine, Femme It Forward brought together the It-girls, the innovators, and the women shaping culture right now.

We were here for it all.

Why The Give Her FlowHERS Gala Matters

The Give Her FlowHers Awards Gala is more than a Hollywood event. It’s a yearly celebration created to uplift women who shape culture. It also raises crucial funds for Next Gem Femme, which supports young women of color.

This year’s awardees exemplified everything we love about Black women. Normani earned the Femme It Forward Award, and Ravyn Lenae received the Fem Z Award.

Jhene Aiko was honored with the Glow Getter Award, while Mariah the Scientist took home the Bloom Award. Kehlani received the Alchemist Award, and Olandria Carthen earned the Self-Love Award. Nikki Taylor, Teyana Taylor’s mother, received the Queens Raising Queens Award.

Gallery: Give Her FlowHERS Gala Looks You’ll Love From Olandria Carthen, Ciara, & More

Before the awards were given out though, the looks already had the room buzzing. Sculpted silhouettes and soft glam set the tone for the night. The fashion headlined. The gowns. The leather. The drama. The softness. The drama. It was Black woman excellence from the carpet to the stage.

Ciara gave us one of the most sleek looks of the night. The “Goodies” singer arrived in a fitted black gown with a deep V-neckline and a long silver zipper down the front. The dress felt clean, sharp, and effortlessly sexy. Ciara parted her hair down the middle in platinum blonde.

Victoria Monét brought a different style aesthetic. She was all about glamour, glitz, and gold. The Grammy-winner powerhouse glowed in a long-sleeve gold gown covered in shimmer. Her waist cutouts showed off her shape – what waist? And her sequins gown gave main character energy.

But of course – these women weren’t the only ones slaying. We saw leather, sequins, satin, corsetry, and monochrome looks. Honorees, performers, and friends showed up, and looked TF good while doing it.

Keep scrolling for our full gallery of looks we loved. Check out Jhene Aiko, Teyana Taylor, Ryan Destiny, Olandria Carthen, Kehlani, Mariah the Scientist, Normani, and more.

