You know what good hair/pretty hair means to us? Healthy hair. And soul songstress Ari Lennox has a head full of it. Her bouncy 4C curls go with her everywhere, whether they’re up in a bun, big bouncy ponytail or perfectly cascading down her face, her gorgeous tendrils are have become as signature to her persona as her angelic voice.

Side note, I need my 4C healthy hair women to start posting their tresses so people can see the glory of it on my twitter page. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) December 31, 2018

Lennox makes it her mission to encourage and honor other Black women with 4C hair and used her debut album, Shea Butter Baby, to do so.

“The tracks are numbered because it ties in with the fact that I wanted the world to know to know about the different hair types and I didn’t want people thinking I was talking about bra sizes when I’m shouting my 4a, 4b, 4c women out at these shows,” Lennox told MTV News.

“I needed them to know we’re putting on and glorifying our beautiful black curly haired women. I kind of wanted to promote that so more women could be encouraged to go natural.”

Good Hair: 14 Photos Of Ari Lennox’s Bountiful 4C Curls was originally published on hellobeautiful.com