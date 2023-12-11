On Monday (Dec. 11), Google released its “Year in Search,” a roundup of the people and events that we searched for in 2023.
For the roundup, the company collected its search results from January 1 through November 27, 2023.
Among the top trends of the year is the ongoing Israel-Hamas War, which sits at the top of the news trends list. It is followed by the implosion of the Titanic-bound submersible in June and the Turkey-Syria earthquakes in February.
The top trending person this year is Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a near-death cardiac arrest on the field in January but has since made a big comeback. He’s followed by actor Jeremy Renner, who survived a snowplow accident earlier this year.
Among the top searched passings this year, Friends star Matthew Perry, who passed in October, is number one. Following right behind him is rock icon Tina Turner, who passed in May.
As we reflect on the year that was, we’re taking a look at the top trends in the United States.
Check Out Our Gallery Below!
Google Unveils Its “Year In Search” For 2023: Top Trends In The U.S. was originally published on foxync.com
1. U.S. Top Searched News StoriesSource:Getty
- War in Israel & Gaza
- Titanic submarine
- Hurricane Hilary
- Hurricane Idalia
- Hurricane Lee
2. U.S. Top Searched PeopleSource:Getty
- Damar Hamlin
- Jeremy Renner
- Travis Kelce
- Tucker Carlson
- Lil Tay
3. U.S. Top Searched Passings
- Matthew Perry
- Tina Turner
- Jerry Springer
- Jimmy Buffett
- Sinéad O’Connor
4. U.S. Top Searched Movies
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Sound of Freedom
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
5. U.S. Top Searched Musicians
- Jason Aldean
- Ice Spice
- Oliver Anthony
- Peso Pluma
- Joe Jonas
6. U.S. Top Searched Games
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Connections
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Starfield
- Diablo IV
7. U.S. Top Searched Memes
- Kevin James
- Ohio
- Police Girl
- Folding Chair
- Smurf Cat
8. U.S. Top Searched Recipes
- Grimace Shake
- Lasagna Soup
- Chicken Cobbler
- Black Cake
- Pumptini
