Happy Birthday Hip Hop! Here’s 11 Gospel Hip Hop Songs To Celebrate With

On August 11, 2023 we celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop! The music genre that has been embedded in cultures all over the world for decades influencing fashion, business and faith. As Gospel music continues to evolve, many artists have infused the good news into Hip-Hop, expanding the spread of God’s word!
Continue scrolling for 11 Gospel Hip Hop songs to play as we celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop!
1. Kirk Franklin – Stomp
2. Lecrae – Blessings featt Ty Dolla $ign
3. Jor’Dan Armstrong – Clout
4. Mary Mary – Shackles (Praise You)
5. Sis N Lil Bro – Praise Him
6. Drake – God’s Plan
7. Chance The Rapper – Blessings
8. Tasha Cobbs Leonard – I’m Getting Ready feat. Nicki Minaj
9. Erica Campbell – I Luh God
10. Tye Tribbett – Victory
11. Kirk Franklin – Revolution
