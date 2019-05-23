Star Transformation: Gucci Mane

Is Gucci Mane a clone?

The Atlanta rapper has been at the center of conspiracy for the last three years.

It all began when Guwop was released from prison in 2016. Instead of the round face and robust belly that fans had come to know and love. A new Gucci Mane appeared. The masses were greeted by a six-pack and slim physique.

The rapper claimed his diet now consisted of lots of fruits, vegetables, and water. Shocking loyal fans, his demeanor was even different. He was all smiles — constantly; his diction, refined.

Speculation over the drastic changes launched a full-blown conspiracy theory, that this “new Gucci” was actually a clone engineered by the government.

Gucci has addressed the theorists by saying, “I will neither support nor deny those accusations.” Only fueling the fire.

Whether he is a clone or not, Gucci Mane has undergone one of the most dramatic transformations EVER!

See it for yourself up-close and personal when Gucci Mane performs at Stone Soul 2019! For now, check out Gucci over the years on our latest Star Transformation:

