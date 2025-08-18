Hail to the Commanders Playlist: Get Hyped for the Battle of the Beltway

Gear up for the “Battle of the Beltway” as the Washington Commanders face off against the Baltimore Ravens this Saturday, August 23rd! To set the perfect pregame vibes, we’ve curated the ultimate Hail to the Commanders Playlist. Packed with high-energy DC hip-hop and go-go tracks, this playlist will have you hyped and ready for one of the preseason’s most exciting matchups.

DC is known for its unique musical identity, and this playlist celebrates the city’s signature sounds. From Wale’s chart-toppers like “Chillin” and “Pretty Girls” to GoldLink’s Grammy-nominated classic “Crew,” the playlist captures the heart of DC’s hip-hop scene. You’ll also find go-go staples like Rare Essence’s “Overnight Scenario” and Backyard Band’s unforgettable “Thug Passion,” bringing that signature bounce that’s pure Washington energy.

The Hail to the Commanders Playlist isn’t just music; it’s a rallying cry. It fuels the camaraderie and city pride that make the Commanders faithful some of the most passionate fans in the league. Whether you’re tailgating, hosting a watch party, or heading to Northwest Stadium, this playlist will keep you fired up and ready to dominate game day.

Which city has the best playlist? Check Out 92Q’s Flock Playlist: Baltimore’s Hottest Game Day Playlist and vote below!

1. Shy Glizzy – Awwsome 2. Shy Glizzy – Do You Understand (ft. Tory Lanez & Gunna) 3. GoldLink – Crew ft. Brent Faiyaz, Shy Glizzy 4. Wale – Bait 5. Wale – Clappers feat. Nicki Minaj & Juicy J 6. UCB – Sexy Lady 7. BACKYARD BAND “T-Shirt/Sick Of Being Lonely” 8. Wale – Nike Boots 9. Backyard Band-Thug Passion 10. 11. IDK – 24 12. Q Da Fool – Real 13. Lightshow – Need a Lighter (ft. 21 Savage)