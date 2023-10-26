Listen Live
Food & Drink

Drink Up, Witches! 10 Spooky Drinks That Should Be At Your Halloween Party

Published on October 26, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Halloween cocktail with spider cobweb

Source: yulka3ice / Getty

 

We want to end the spooky season with a bang this Halloween weekend. (responsibly of course)

If you’re responsible for starting the party, we have you covered with these creative drinks that have a spooky twist.

RELATED: Spooky, Sexy, Cool: A Gallery Of Our Favorite Celeb Costumes

No matter the drink preference, we have a little something that everyone would enjoy.

Below are a few of our favorite spooky drinks that will make sure your Halloween party is extra-lit.

Remember, to drink responsibly, and have a Happy Halloween!

RELATED: 9 Ways To Celebrate Fall If You’re Not Into Spooky Things

What’s your favorite? 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

Drink Up, Witches! 10 Spooky Drinks That Should Be At Your Halloween Party  was originally published on 92q.com

1. Witches Brew

This witches brew includes a little vodka is you’re feeling spicy. 

2. Vampire Mimosas

If you’re starting the party earlier in the day, these vampire mimosas are the way to go!

3. Devil’s Margarita

This devil’s margarita might have you calling your ex. (drinkers discretion advised) 

4. Hocus Pocus Drinks

It’s just a bunch of Hocos Pocsus, but with alcohol!

5. Spiderweb Cocktail

I mean, what’s better than a spiderweb cocktail?! 

6. Zombie Brain

Honestly, this zombie brain drink is taking it to the next level! 

7. Spooky Shirley Temple

Who doesn’t love a good Shirley Temple?

8. Purple Potion

Need a quick punch bowl? This purple potion in the way to go. 

9. Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice with vodka? Yes, please!

10. PoisonEye

Happy Halloween you ghouls and goblins!

More From KYSDC

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close