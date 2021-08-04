Happy 60th Birthday Barack Obama: A Photo Celebration Of The Coolest President Ever

CLOSE
Our favorite and forever president celebrates a milestone today (August 4). Sixty years of life is a blessing – and today we want to take a moment to send birthday love to Barack Hussein Obama: 44th President of The United States, loving father & husband, and the coolest cat to ever walk the White House halls.
So, without further ado, here are a few moments that solidified Barry O’s spot as the ultimate Commander-In-Fleek.
1. The Time Jerry Seinfeld And President Barack Obama Went Joyriding
2. … He’s The Coolest Dad TooSource:Radio One
3. The Obamas Arrive In CubaSource:WKYS
4. Barack Makes A Surprise Visit
5. Golfing In HawaiiSource:Getty
6. Nice Shot!
7. Barack Takes the Girls Biking Through Martha’s Vineyard (2009)Source:Getty
8. We’ve Never Had A President THIS Funny
9. Barack On The Importance Of JunteenthSource:Getty
10. Halloween At The White House, How COOL IS THAT
