Chadwick Boseman’s legacy is an important piece in both cinema and culture. Known for his powerful portrayals of historic figures, and strong heroes, he cemented his place in history with the groundbreaking role of King T’Challa in “Black Panther,” which celebrated black power and took his career to another level. His roles as Jackie Robinson in “42,” James Brown in “Get On Up,” and Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall” were very big roles that also solidified his career. His performances not only showcased his extraordinary acting range but also his commitment to bringing unsung stories to life.

Tragically passing away in 2020, Boseman’s impact extends beyond his on-screen roles; he displayed strength and resilience while privately battling cancer. His work continues to inspire aspiring actors and children, leaving a long legacy of excellence, representation, and the significance of storytelling in film.

Check out some of his most popular roles below!

Happy Birthday Chadwick Boseman! Top Roles & Appearances, RIP!