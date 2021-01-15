Happy Founders Day! Check Out These AKA’s Proudly Repping Their Pink And Green

Does it feel like you are floating in a sea of pink and green glitter as you scroll down your social media feeds? Today is a special day for Alpha Kappa Alphas everywhere. In addition to it being Founder’s Day, we are about to experience Kamala Harris, first African American and first Asian American Vice President in history, who also happens to be an AKA.
AKA’s are known for their intelligence, grace, beauty, and philanthropic efforts. The sorority can proudly claim Phylicia Rashad, Brandy Norwood, Maya Angelou, Loretta Devine, Ava DuVernay, Alicia Keys, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Coretta Scott King, Jada Pinkett Smith, Rosa Parks, Wanda Sykes, Lynn Whitfield and many more.
Founder’s Day couldn’t have come at a better time. The United States may be preparing to celebrate the inauguration of the first African American Asian American Vice President, but not many of us can say she belongs to their sorority. What an honor! To celebrate their pink and green pride, check out these celebrities who did it up for the gram.
1. KAMALA HARRIS
A few days ahead of her inauguration, Kamala Harris posted images of herself from her college days. In a caption the dripped with nostalgia, she reflects on the joys of attending an HBCU. “…It’s where I ran my first ever race for elected office. It’s where I joined my beloved sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha—and I’m so excited to be celebrating our 113th Founders’ Day today!” she wrote.
2. VANESSA BELL CALLOWAY
Vanessa Bell Calloway celebrated both the birth of Martin Luther King Jr., and Founder’s Day with some pink and green tea time. Pinky’s up, I’m sure.
3. STAR JONES
Star Jones gave a classy Founder’s Day shoutout by posting an image of a Black woman in heels standing outside of the White House. The image read, “Ready or Not… Here We Come.”
4. GIZELLE BRYANT
Real Housewives of Potomac cast member also pays homage to Founder’s Day by remembering her experience at an HBCU. In a few throwback posts she writes, “#GammaTheta Spring 90 💞💚 I remember it like it yesterday. SKEE WEE MY SORORS! #HappyFoundersDay #AKA #J15#HamptonUniversity”