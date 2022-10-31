Halloween night has finally arrived…even though most of ya’ll been celebrating all month long, and now trying to figure out how to pay rent after spending money on countless costumes.
REALATED:NBA Players 2022 Halloween Costumes [Photos]
Don’t worry no judgement here- we’ve seen some really great costumes this year, but we want to see you save some money too! Seeing creatives create from scratch is really exciting and can be more cost affective too. October is the perfect time to let your nail tech get creative with a fire set of spooky nails.
REALATED:The 2022 Top Celebrity Halloween Costumes!
That’s why we’ve decided to show love to to the nail techs who get us right every year and complete the look! We are giving the girls a compiled a list of our favorite halloween themed nail designs we love. These nails will be sure to set off any halloween party.
Happy Halloween: 8 Spooky Nail Designs We Love was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
1. Scream Nails
Pink Scream themed nail design. This set caught our eye with the pop of pink!
2. IT Themed Nails
This set is inspired from the movie IT. The detail on each nails is jaw dropping!
3. Halloween Nails
This set can be perfect for any Halloween costume or day to day look in October.
4. Spider Web/ Witch Nails
These spider web nails are very spooky and dark for Halloween.
5. Coraline Nails
These deep purple nails are to die for. The perfect inspiration for cartoon nails!
6. Oggie Boogie Nails
These lime green nails pops out and is for sure a look!
7. Vampire Nails
You can’t go wrong with a Vampire themed nail design. Look at how beautiful the red and black art design is.
8. Spider Man Nails
Classic Spider Man nails for the perfect Spider man costume.