HBO’s Michael Jackson Doc ‘Leaving Neverland’ Has Twitter Divided

The two-part doc centers around James Safechuck and Wade Robson who graphically detail the molestation they allegedly endured while under the “mentorship” of the King of Pop. In the first part of the Leaving Neverland relatives of both Safechuck and Robson recount how they met Jackson and how innocent and childlike he acted when he was around them.

Things get spooky really quick when both families finally made their way to Jackson’s playground Neverland Ranch. Robson and Safechuck both alleged vividly that Jackson introduced them to kissing, fondling, pornography, masturbation, oral sex, mock marriages and eventually failed anal penetration during their friendships with the “Bad” singer.

While as children they both denied that these things happened and even defended Jackson in court it’s now as 30-year-old men do they fully understand what they endured was abuse and not love. As you can imagine the doc has opened up the flood gates of emotions with Jackson fans staunchly defending their idol with using hashtags like #MuteHBO and #MJInnocent. The Jackson family has already spoken out about the documentary calling it “a public lynching.”

What do you want to say about your brother as #LeavingNeverland is about to hit the country? "I want them to understand and know that this documentary is not telling the truth. There has not been not one piece of evidence that corroborates their story." — Marlon Jackson pic.twitter.com/O73o19flry — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 26, 2019

Oprah Winfrey who taped an interview that features Robson and Saefechuck called After Neverland has also come under fire, but she was fully expecting the backlash. Speaking to the press after the taping she told them “We’re all gonna get it, I’m gonna get it, we’re all gonna get it,” referring to the criticism from Jackson fans. But she still feels that people need to see the documentary that holds the Jackson in dark light.

With the #MeToo movement in full swing, it was only a matter of time that Michael Jackson would be put back in the crosshairs. While some feel this is just an attempt to put dirt on the deceased musical icon’s name some are saying Jackson’s constantly being around young boys and sleeping with them in the same bed was sick and the accusers deserved to be listened to.

It’s a sensitive subject any way you look at it, but the responses are pouring in rapidly. Hit the gallery to see the reactions to Leaving Neverland below.

