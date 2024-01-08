Here Are The Comedians And Celebs Who Fired Back at the Explosive Katt Williams Interview [VIDEO]

The fallout from Katt Williams’ explosive appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast has compelled those whom he mentioned including Ludacris and Kevin Hart to respond.
Veteran comedian Katt Williams’ scorched-earth appearance as a guest on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast Wednesday (Jan. 3) shook up the Internet thanks to a plethora of jokes, wise observations, and of course, his pointed barbs at other notable comedians and entertainers beginning with Cedric the Entertainer and Steve Harvey. Ludacris and Kevin Hart were also called out with some inflammatory remarks. “In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him, ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club,” Williams said.
The Emmy Award winner returned to jab Hart again with more detail, stating: “For a five-year period, every single movie that Kevin Hart did was a movie that had been on my desk that all I had said was just, ‘Can we take some of this Stepin Fetchit shit out and then I can do it,’” adding: “Yeah, it’s interesting, but I wouldn’t change it for the world. Again, I’m on the winning side of these decisions.” Hart would respond on Friday via a post on X, formerly Twitter, writing: “Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad,” Hart wrote. “In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film “LIFT” which will be dropping on @netflixin 8 days!!!!
Sure enough, responses to Williams’ remarks surfaced after the episode’s smash airing (presently, it has over 15 million views). Cedric the Entertainer responded in the show’s comments section on Instagram, writing: “Revisionist History, regardless of whatever Katts opinion My career can’t be reduced to One Joke Katt Williams claims as his.” Trick Daddy even submitted an expletive-filled response to Williams through his own Instagram account.
Check out the other responses from Ludacris and the reactions from others on social media to those reactions below.
Here Are The Comedians And Celebs Who Fired Back at the Explosive Katt Williams Interview [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com
1. Cedric Talks Katt Williams Diss During Golden Globes Pre-Ceremony
2. You know Boosie had to speak on it
3. Roy Wood Jr said aint none of his business
4. Charles Barkely even chimed in
5. Trick Daddy Shared His Thoughts
6. Faizon Love Had This To Say
7. Tiffany Haddish Claps Back at Katt Williams
8. Mike Epps Fires Off at Katt Williams
9. Rickey Smiley Responds to Katt Williams
10. Columbus Short (for whatever reason) has entered the chat
11. Brandon T Jackson says he never sold his body sexually for movie roles.
12. Ice Cube confirms Rickey Smiley auditioned for the “Money Mike” role
13. Michael Blackson wasn’t feeling Katt’s claim that he was boo’d onstage
14. Michael Blackson kept the energy going with this meme
15. RGIII
