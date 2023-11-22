HHW Gaming: Eminem Confirms He Is Coming To ‘Fornite,’ Gamers React On X

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Slim Shady is officially coming to Fortnite. Enimen and Epic Games confirmed the rapper will be a part of the upcoming “Big Bang” event in the extremely popular video game.

After a day of speculation, Fortnite and Eminem confirmed his existence in the game and will be a part of the Big Bang event to close out the highly successful Fortnite OG chapter.

Epic Games confirmed that Fortnite players will be greeted by a new Big Bang loading screen featuring the “Without Me” rapper in preparation for a virtual performance from the Detroit rapper.

Also, if you’re going to attend the event, you have to look the part, so of course, three Eminem-related skins will be available: Rap Boy, Slim Shady, and Marshall Never More, which also come with matching accessories.

The new looks, the latest edition to Fortnite’s “Icon Series,” will be available starting Wednesday, November 29, at 7 PM ET.

Those who attend the Big Bang event will unlock the Marshall Magma Style for the outfit, whether you purchased the outfit before or after attending.

As expected, Eminem and Fortnite fans have been reacting to the news of the legendary rapper coming to the video game.

“imma be honest… Eminem in Fortnite will go hard,” one X user wrote.

You can see more reactions to the news in the gallery below.

Photo: Epic Games / Fortnite Big Bang Event

