Football

Who Is The Highest Paid Player At Each Position In The NFL?

Published on December 21, 2023

Houston Texans v Cincinnati Bengals

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

Who Is The Highest Paid Player At Each Position In The NFL?

As of the 2023 season, several NFL players have secured the title of being the highest-paid players at their respective positions.

Quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals leads everyone with an average salary of $55 million per year, making him the highest-paid player in the league.

These players’ contracts reflect their exceptional talent and value to their respective teams, showcasing the substantial financial investments made by NFL franchises in securing top talent across various positions.

Take a look below to see Who Is The Highest Paid Player At Each Position In The NFL is.

The leader’s contract of each position with be based off of their Three-year average (APY).

1. Quarterback – Joe Burrow, $55 Million

Quarterback - Joe Burrow, $55 Million Source:Getty

2. Justin Herbert, $53.3 million
3. Lamar Jackson, $52 million

2. Running Back – Christian McCaffrey, $17.2 Million

Running Back - Christian McCaffrey, $17.2 Million Source:Getty

2. Alvin Kamara, $12.7 million
3. Jonathan Taylor, $14 million

3. Wide Receiver – Cooper Kupp, $26.7 Million

Wide Receiver - Cooper Kupp, $26.7 Million Source:Getty

2. Stefon Diggs, 26.2 million
3. Tyreek Hill, $25 million

4. Tight End – Darren Waller, $17 Million

Tight End - Darren Waller, $17 Million Source:Getty

2. T.J. Hockenson, $16 million
3. George Kittle, $15.3 million

5. Offensive Line – Leremy Tunsil, $25 Million

Offensive Line - Leremy Tunsil, $25 Million Source:Getty

2. Andrew Thomas, $24.2 million
3. David Bakhtiari, $23.5 million

6. Cornerback – Jaire Alexander, $21.7 Million

Cornerback - Jaire Alexander, $21.7 Million Source:Getty

2. Jalen Ramsey, $20.6 million
3. Marshon Lattimore, $20.3 million

7. Edge Rusher – Nick Bosa, $34 Million

Edge Rusher - Nick Bosa, $34 Million Source:Getty

2. T.J. Watt, 30.5 million
3. Joey Bosa, $29.2 million

8. Defensive Tackle – Aaron Donald, $31.6 Million

Defensive Tackle - Aaron Donald, $31.6 Million Source:Getty

T2. Quinnen Williams, $23.5 million
T2. Jeffery Simmons, $23.5 million

9. Off-Ball Linebacker – Roquan Smith, $60 Million

Off-Ball Linebacker - Roquan Smith, $60 Million Source:Getty

2. Fred Warner, $19.5 million
3. Tremaine Edmunds, $19 million

10. Safety – Derwin james Jr, $42 Million

Safety - Derwin james Jr, $42 Million Source:Getty

2. Minkah Fitzpatrick, $18.6 million
3. Jamal Adams, $17.6 million

11. Kicker – Justin Tucker, $17.5 Million

Kicker - Justin Tucker, $17.5 Million Source:Getty

2. Matt Gay, $5.9 million
3. Chris Boswell, $5.6 million

12. Long-Snapper – Joe Cardona, $1.63 Million

Long-Snapper - Joe Cardona, $1.63 Million Source:Getty

2. Zach Wood, $1.62 million
3. Thomas Hennessy, $2.6 million

13. Punter – Michael Dickson, $3,9 Million

Punter - Michael Dickson, $3,9 Million Source:Getty

2. Jack Fox, $3.6 million
3. Tress Way, $3.3 million

