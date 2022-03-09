According To These Celebrities, Hot Pink Is The Color Of The Season

Black women wearing bright colors might be our own personal superpower. When neon hues hit our melanated skin, it takes our beauty to another level. Thankfully, the spring and summer trend forecast predicts looks straight out of a box of highlighter markers.
Over the last couple of months, there have been a plethora of celebs stepping out in the most electrifying shades of pink. From soft bubble gum hues to vibrant neons, it’s safe to say everyone will be channeling their inner Barbie as the warmer months begin to load.
If you needed proof of how magical Black women look in pink, look no further. Here are ten women who prove our skin was made for vibrance.
1. Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys was spotted out in New York City for her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The 15-time Grammy-Award-winning singer wore a hot pink Athleta x Alicia Keys utility jumpsuit, pink Jimmy Choo pumps, and a Moschino faux shearling overcoat from the brand’s Pre-Fall 2022 menswear collection.
2. Coco Jones
Coco Jones attended the premiere for the new BET+ original series ‘Sacrifice’ on November 09, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. The actress looked amazing in a hot pink mini dress with a deep V neckline.
3. Valentino : Outside Arrivals – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear F/W 2022-2023
Zendaya attended the Valentino Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2022, in Paris, France. Now, THIS is how you do a pink monochrome look! The actress struck an effortless pose against a hot pink backdrop, proving this spring is about being pretty in pink.
4. Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose attended the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. The actress stunned in a haute pink Maison Valentino gown.
5. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross lit up the stage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, both literally and figuratively. Our favorite funny gal wore a Preen by Thornton Bregazz pre fall 22 dress, with cutout detailing on the chest and elbow area. She completed the look with a pair of hot pink Versace platform shoes.
6. Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey has been serving jaw-dropping looks on her Instagram page and she has yet to disappoint. The “Do It” singer wore a pink Atelier Biser silk bomber jacket, pink Alexandre Vauthier pants, silver Dolce & Gabbana platform sandals, and accessories by Kallati Jewelry and Candy Ice Jewelry. What a look!
7. Kerry Washington
Hot pink might be on trend right now, but Kerry Washington proves all pinks look great against our skin. The actress stepped out for the NAACP Awards clad in a whimsical blush pink Zuhair Murad gown.
8. Yvonne Orji
Yvonne Orji attended the Vulture Festival at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, California on November 13, 2021. The actress knows exactly how to make her melanin pop. She hit the red carpet in a neon pink blazer dress.
9. Issa Rae
Issa Rae proved herself Rae-diant at the 2022 NAACP Awards. The award-winning actress, writer, and producer sashayed her way to the show clad in a gorgeous Monsoori cocktail dress with a long train that trailed behind her.
10. Aunjanue Ellis
Aunjanue Ellis arrived for the 94th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, March 7, 2022. The actress donned a custom Dolce and Gabbana suit that had an ultra-feminine spin.