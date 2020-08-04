Jackie Aina is every beauty influencer’s inspiration. The Nigerian-American beauty debuted on the scene via YouTube after joining the US Navy Reserve where she discovered her love for makeup. She eventually landed a job with MAC Cosmetics, where she was able to hone her craft. Jackie was continuously told the makeup trends she wanted to do on herself wouldn’t work on her skin complexion, which led to her creating videos that highlighted beauty looks and products that worked for all skin tones.

Jackie uses her platform to advocate for Black women. Although she partners with tons of beauty and fashion brands, she doesn’t think twice about calling them out about issues like lack of diversity, lack of advocacy, and inappropriately capitalizing off of the black dollar. After the murder of George Floyd, Jackie took to her Twitter account to call out brands like FashionNova and Pretty Little Thing for their silence on Black issues. More recently she cut ties with a beauty brand for continuing a partnership with a known racist.

Jackie is the embodiment of an influencer who uses her platform for good. Not only is she working overtime to change the lack of inclusion in the beauty industry, she’s willing to risk a few checks to get her point across. Today the beauty guru turns 33 years old. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 times Jackie Aina gave us fierce red carpet looks.

10 Times Jackie Aina Gave Us Fierce Red Carpet Looks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com