It’s Ova, Hova: Jay-Z On The Cancel Block After Announcement Of Inspire Change Apparel Line?

When Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation and the NFL announced its current partnership arrangement, many on the outside levied both praise and criticism of the move while employing the “wait and see” approach. Now that it’s been revealed a new apparel line linked to the mysterious social justice program along with an NFL kickoff concert featuring Roc Nation artists, folks on Twitter are getting Hov up out of here.

The announcement went out Friday (August 30) morning and was noticed by the likes of sportswriter Clarence Hill, Jr. early on. From there, an explosion of commentary from the social media network and beyond began to crop up. In short, “Chess, Not Checkers” Twitter has a little egg on their faces if this is truly one of the supposedly positive outcomes of this deal.

Perhaps there is more to come beyond a kickoff concert featuring Philadelphia revolutionary and activist Meek Mill, the talented wordsmith Rapsody, and Meghan Trainor, who has galvanized the masses with the stirring athem, “All About That Bass.”

Hova has been getting roasted on Twitter and Colin Kaepernick, who Jay-Z seemingly sent up the river by doing this deal, had a subtle shot that he placed on Instagram that stings a lot more when you realize the implications at hand. Still, some are still holding out hope that Jay-Z has a deeper plan to unveil but it’s looking bleak.

