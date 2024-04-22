Listen Live
John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

Published on April 22, 2024

2024 City Harvest Gala

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Legendary singer John Legend spoke with MSNBC’s Jen Psaki yesterday (Sunday, April 22) on a variety of political topics.

Throughout the conversation, Legend praised recent work done by President Biden. He originally endorsed Biden in 2020 and continues to do so today.

Legend also, however, found plenty of time to condemn former president Donald Trump.

“When we protested the killing of George Floyd, he was advocating for the military to shoot us in the streets,” Legend said about Trump. “He has made it clear throughout his life that he believes Black people are inferior. Like, he believes that, to his core, in his bones.”

Both the left and right sides of social media came together on X (formerly Twitter) to voice their opinions of the interview. Check out some of those reactions below.

Legend later went on to say that former President Trump is racist “to his core”.

Of course, the implications of Trump’s racism aren’t new. Many believed that his 2016 presidential bid, which leaned heavily on keeping immigrants out of the country, was rooted in racism. In 1973 Trump was served a federal lawsuit for alleged racial discrimination for his housing developments in New York.

”He is a tried and true, dyed-in-the-wool racist,” Legend said during yesterday’s interview.

John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Close