John Wall Holds 6th Annual Backpack Giveaway For The Youth of The DMV!

For the past 5 years John Wall, Washington Wizards Point Guard, has made extra efforts to put his impact on the DMV community. This year was no different. Students from Kindergarten to 12th Grade gathered at Dave & Busters for a fun time and lots of school supplies!

Recap video was produced by BreAnna Holmes and photos were taken by Robert Banez.

1. John Wall 6th Annual Backpack Giveaway Source:Hoop District / All Pro Reels John Wall enjoys time giving back to local youth groups and charities. He was able to spend time with some of the students who joined him at his 6th Annual John Wall Family Foundation Backpack Giveaway.

[Photo taken by Robert Banez]

2. John Wall 6th Annual Backpack Giveaway Source:Hoop District / All Pro Reels John Wall Takes a Selfie with Students at his 6th Annual John Wall Family Foundation Backpack Giveaway at Dave & Busters.

[Photo taken by Robert Banez]

3. John Wall 6th Annual Backpack Giveaway Source:Hoop District / All Pro Reels John Wall Speaks with the Media about what it means to be able to do this for these students. He also shares how his recovery is going and gives advice to the students. He recently finished two classes this summer and has two more years to complete before he graduates from Kentucky University.

[Photo taken by Robert Banez]

[Photo taken by Robert Banez]

5. John Wall 6th Annual Backpack Giveaway Source:Hoop District / All Pro Reels John Wall gives each student an Addidas’ John Wall Family Foundation Backpack and poses for a photo. A total of 500 Addidas backpacks for students in Kindergarten to the 12th Grade were provided.

[Photo taken by Robert Banez]

[Photo taken by Robert Banez]

7. John Wall 6th Annual Backpack Giveaway Source:Hoop District / All Pro Reels John Wall plays games with the students at Dave & Busters at his 6th Annual Backpack Giveaway.

[Photo taken by Robert Banez]

[Photo taken by Robert Banez]

10. John Wall 6th Annual Backpack Giveaway Source:Radio One Digital BreAnna Holmes, The Morning Hustle Digitial Producer, takes a photo with one of the non-profit groups at the 6th Annual John Wall Family Foundation Backpack Giveaway.

11. John Wall 6th Annual Backpack Giveaway Source:Hoop District / All Pro Reels The John Wall Family Foundation provided a total of 500 Addidas backpacks for students in Kindergarten to the 12th Grade.

[Photo taken by Robert Banez]