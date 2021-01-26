The new year has given us a gift that keeps giving in the #BussItChallenge, and a new entrant in the social media dance craze proves that point. Jordyn Woods dropped it low in her version of the challenge and if the reaction on Twitter is any indication, Karl-Anthony Towns is definitely a happily kept man.
We won’t make a big fuss out of it and because we’ve reported on the challenge plenty, and we should all be saluting Erica Banks for creating the “Buss It” song and collecting big bags on top of it as is.
Simply put, like all others who have done the challenge all the way through, the videos usually feature a woman dressed down and regular degular, and all of a sudden, to the tune of Banks’ sample of Nelly’s “I think my butt gettin’ big” line from “Hot In Herre,” the woman drops it low, glows up, and twerks happily.
If you’ve seen past photos of Jordyn Woods, then you know that it’s a sight for sore eyes for real.
Check out the Tik Tok video below. Keep scrolling to see the commentary from Twitter.
@jordynwoods
worth the wait 🤪 #bussitchallenge
—
Photo: WENN/Getty
Jordyn Woods Entered The #BussItChallenge Chat, Karl-Anthony Towns & Twitter Approves was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
God is Good 😌 pic.twitter.com/Ud0PSVX2eH— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) January 26, 2021
2.
Mannnnn Jordyn Woods video lawd 😫🥴 pic.twitter.com/f8r9TVidNs— It's H🥃⚜ (@Stang5_0Gang) January 26, 2021
3.
Jordyn Woods buss it challenge. Her ass bouncing to the back of her neck. Delete before my man sees— a baking hun 👩🏾🍳 (@gyaldemshnicker) January 26, 2021
4.
Tristan when he finds out that Jordyn Woods made a Buss it video pic.twitter.com/zCDC51WHAj— Tax Evasion Expert (@Bread_God_) January 26, 2021
5.
I still think about how the Kardashians tried to cancel Jordyn Woods and it back fired pic.twitter.com/6wTWBZ0wQz— Didi🌻 (@_didilulu) January 26, 2021
6.
Khloe after watching Jordyn woods bussit challenge😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/u4Yz2KHLu3— HelenDaDon💰 (@Yeraaaa1) January 26, 2021
7.
Jordyn Woods booty got a 40 inch vertical dawg that mf was jumpin— Tiger Goods 🐯 (@tigergoods15) January 26, 2021
8.
All niggas at Jordyn Woods bussit challenge😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MJewieVIcf— Dor!an (@freak_cheerios) January 26, 2021
9.
Jordyn Woods downstairs neighbors when she did the buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/H9Y0RKCuRq— Dwayne (@DwayneWayne25) January 26, 2021
10.
Jordyn Woods' ass really bounced up past her neck and gave the top of her head a high five on that buss it challenge video. Omg!!! pic.twitter.com/Hd0qE3hMH2— Kenny M (@kennaymart) January 26, 2021
11.
Jordyn Woods finally did the bussit challenge. What a mighty God we serve pic.twitter.com/ioWWsXnXi0— Bust A. Nuttington III ➐ (@Jhordan_wit_a_H) January 26, 2021
12.
my girl mad at me for watching the jordyn woods buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/d85QCbKbN1— shoob💫 (@subi_lawal14) January 26, 2021
13.
Jordyn Woods just did the buss it challenge.— kd 📸✨ (@____justkd) January 26, 2021
That thang is thangin, thangingly
14.
tristan texting jordyn woods after seeing her buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/k80nQR2A8o— 𝓒𝓮𝓵𝓮𝓫 𝓢𝓹𝓪𝓶 💰 (@CelebrityFasho4) January 26, 2021
15.
Jordyn Woods just resurrected the Buss It Challenge after Chloe Bailey killed it and I am pleased! pic.twitter.com/f6cys3NPuf— Fuck Daniel Cameron (@ilaugh_last2) January 26, 2021