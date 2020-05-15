Justin Bieber Tries To Steal Kehlani’s Shine For R&B Accomplishment, Gets Dragged To Blue Eyed Soul Abyss

Share

While Kehlani was receiving praise for the release of her highly anticipated album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, doing impressive numbers on the charts. While many fans were showing her love for making R&B history, Justin Bieber decided to chime in expecting praise before claiming he was the one who actually made history–and got dragged.

On Thursday (May 14), Kehlani asked fans to continue supporting It Was Good Until It Wasn’t in order to get a “strictly R&B album” to #1 on the Billboard 200 for the first time in “in a long time.” She wrote on Instagram. “Our genre isn’t dead, our genre deserves! … stream awayyy!”

Shortly after Lani shared the post, Justin Bieber took it upon himself give an uncalled for correction in the comments section, “Changes was rnb ;)”

Kehlani asks fans to continue supporting ‘IT WAS GOOD UNTIL IT WASN’T’ in order to get a strictly R&B album to #1 on the Billboard 200. Justin Bieber comments that his ‘Changes’ album was R&B, sparking a conversation about what defines the R&B genre. pic.twitter.com/osLRW6lPuE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 14, 2020

While Justin Bieber’s album, Changes, did do impressive numbers with the release, many fans are checking Justin Bieber over his comment due to some fans not classifying him as R&B. Despite many considering him more of a pop artist, Changes has been classified as R&B and not only debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, it also earned Bieber his first No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top R&B Albums charts. Regardless of this fact, many fans objected so much to his classification that they went so far as to call his genre “ringtone album.”

Dear @justinbieber an album full of Ringtones is not R&B. Kehlani’s new album IS real R&B. https://t.co/4EedbjEwmF — Clown (@TS7Track3) May 14, 2020

While Kehlani didn’t take the jab personal, that didn’t stop her fans from going in on Bieber with jokes while others opted to educate the “Yummy” rapper on what they felt was the difference between the two artist’s sound. Ultimately, Kehlani wanted no parts of the Bieber slander and took to Twitter to make her position clear.

NOT KEHLANI ENDING THAT MF pic.twitter.com/87acHQDgsp — Bijay. (@biebsusmane) May 14, 2020

Check out fans’ reactions below.

Justin Bieber Tries To Steal Kehlani’s Shine For R&B Accomplishment, Gets Dragged To Blue Eyed Soul Abyss was originally published on hiphopwired.com