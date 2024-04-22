Kanye West Reveals Future Asked Him To Hop On “Like That,” Says Drake Has A “Rich Baby Daddy,” Social Media Reacts

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

A decade-old beef reignited by J. Cole‘s seemingly harmless “Big 3” comment has many of Drake‘s frequent collaborators turning their backs on him.

Kanye West is the latest to do so, as the two have had a testy relationship for years. Ye hopped on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” with bars aimed at the 6 God, premiering the song on Justin LaBoy‘s The Download podcast.

Afterward, he told LaBoy that Future requested the remix, and all parties involved were thrilled to take shots at Drake.

“Pluto called me, I went to the studio and laid that, went through the creative process of adding the chords, and called the Hooligans, called them out in London to get on the joint,” Ye said. “Everybody is very, very excited about the elimination of Drake. Not excited; we were energized.”

LaBoy then digs deeper into Ye’s grievances with Drake because everyone assumed they called a truce after performing at 2021’s Free Larry Hoover concert, and J. Prince stepped in to initiate peace.

“It’s like he signed his soul to the devil to not be cool with me. This is his job, to go against God, and it cuts his soul,” Ye answers.

Ye goes on to speak on Drake’s lucrative music contracts and his deal with Lucian Grainge, the current CEO of Universal Music Group (UMG).

“Drake has a rich baby daddy named Lucian. He’s like, ‘my daddy control the spins, my daddy got the DSPs,’” Ye said. “Lucian works for people who control the banks in Africa.”

Ye touched on these sentiments in the remix, rapping, “It’s a wrap for n-ggas/ Where’s Lucian? Serve your master, n-gga/ You caught a little bag for your masters, didn’t ya?/ Lifetime deal, I feel bad for n-ggas/ Y’all so outta sight, outta mind/ I can’t even think of a Drake line.”

See how social media’s reacting to new energy being injected into the Kanye West and Drake beef below.

