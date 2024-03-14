Listen Live

Karrueche Sparks Backlash After Creating OnlyFans For Her Feet

Published on March 14, 2024

Between inflation, a failing housing market and a dismal job market for some, it’s hard out here.

Celebrities may also be feeling that hit to their wallets, but Karrueche Tran claims that’s got nothing to do with her recently starting an OnlyFans.

The model isn’t stripping down or posting herself in sexy bikinis and lingerie, but she’s keeping it simple by selling pictures of her feet.

She made the announcement on X by tweeting a picture of herself rocking a pair of heels alongside a link to her OnlyFans, conveniently named onlyfans.com/karruechesfeet.

But she immediately got some backlash from her followers on social media who thought she was financially struggling. However, the 35-year-old quickly dismissed that myth, claiming the new venture is nothing more than another stream of revenue that she smartly couldn’t pass up.

“LOL at all the comments regarding OF. I’m not going broke.. just a smart play. Foot fetish is the number one fetish in the world. There’s nothing sexual that will be on my page. It’s literally my feet, and if people are willing to pay, then what’s the problem,” she said in a since-deleted tweet.

For research purposes, we clicked on the link, and she quickly shut down any other content on the page, with her bio reading, “👣 and more feet only! With love, Kae.”

For now, the page only has 23 pictures and five videos, but it will run you $25 a month. However, that price clearly isn’t too expensive for some because she already has over 1,000 likes.

In her follow-up message, Tran explains how big the foot fetish market is, but refusing to categorize it as something sexual had social media debating why she won’t qualify it as sex work.

See the reactions to Karrueche’s new business below.

