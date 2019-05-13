Kawhi Leonard Buzzer-Beater Sends Joel Embiid Home Weeping, #NBATwitter Was In Awe

The legend of playoff Kawhi Leonard continues to grow thanks to his latest heroics. Yesterday (May 12) the quiet superstar sent the Philadelphia 76ers and troll Joel Embiid home with an amazing buzzer-beating shot that sent the whole city of Toronto into a tizzy.

This year’s process has come to a tragic end and that might explain why the 76ers’ All-Star big man was crying like his momma whopped him after the buzzer sounded.

The Raptors gamble on Kawhi who is basically right now a one year rental for the team is paying off and got Masai Uijiri looking like a genius for the moment cause Leonard is balling despite Kyle Lowry turning into Casper the Ghost on the court.

Kawhi Leonard cooked the 76ers for 41 points and put the nail in Philly’s coffin with the dramatic shot that bounced around the rim before going in. It was a moment you would only see in the movies that never fails to add the dramatic effect in sports movies.

As you can imagine #NBATwitter went nuts after witnessing the first Game 7 buzzer-beater in the league’s history. The Raptors journey to the NBA Finals continues with only the Greek Freak, Giannis Antekoumpo and the Milwaukee Bucks standing in their way. Looks like the Drake curse hasn’t affected the home team yet. You can see the reactions to Kawhi’s incredible shot plus some spot on dubs of the moment that will put him in the history books forever.

Photo: Steve Russell / Getty

