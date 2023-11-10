Keke Palmer Accuses Ex Darius Jackson Of Abuse & Files For Sole Custody Of Their Son

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The online gender war created by Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson’s relationship has taken a turn for the worse.

Palmer has now filed for a restraining order against Jackosn and requested sole custody of their 8-month-old son, Leodis.

According to court documents filed on Nov. 9, the actress is accusing her former partner of hitting her several times throughout their two-year relationship.

Us Weekly reviewed the filings, revealing that Palmer claims she has security footage from Nov. 5, where he entered her home without her permission.

“Darius trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me – lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police,” the account begins.

In the filings, Palmer included several screenshots from her in-house security camera that allegedly show the two physically engaged and him grabbing her.

Palmer goes on to include several other instances of alleged abuse, including when Jackson was angry when their child was crying.

“On Sept. 26, 2023, I was concerned for Leo’s safety after Darius became very frustrated with him when Leo was crying while Darius changed his diaper. Darius started getting rough with Leo physically, and I stepped in to make sure Darius would not hurt him,” Palmer said.

She continues, saying that the ordeal ended with him reportedly hitting her.

“Darius was angry, and it almost became a tug of war with Leo. Darius finally let go, and Leo was not harmed, but as I was holding Leo trying to comfort him and finish changing his diaper, Darius hit me in the head before storming out of the room,” she said.

Fans first got a look into the former couple’s relationship back in July when Palmer was wearing a revealing outfit while dancing with Usher at his Las Vegas residency, and Jackson took offense to it.

“It’s the outfit tho … you a mom,” Jackson infamously wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, and immediately received backlash.

Social media has come to Palmer’s aid and has shunned Jackson’s alleged actions.

