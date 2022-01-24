13 Times Kenya Moore Killed It In The Fashion And Hair Department

Kenya Moore is 100% Gone with the Wind Fabulous. The witty first-time mother has become an inspiration for women over 45 who want to get pregnant and carry their own child. By her 51st birthday, the former Miss USA has become a mother, wife, started her own hair care line, maintained her role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showed off her fancy foot work during last season’s Dancing with the Stars.
Although she often plays the petty villain role on RHOA, she’s shown a softer, more vulnerable side to her as she publicly battles her marriage woes on camera. No matter the size of the conflict, Kenya always looks like a work of art.
Let’s get into the hair. She has inches, okay? Her long, healthy hair has always been a staple to her look. She once said that the constant questions on how she got her hair to grow so long inspired her to create her own hair care line. Now, her products are the only things used in her hair.
When it comes to fashion, Kenya keeps it cute and classy. She’s not one for over the top looks but she knows how to pull out those show-stopping ensembles that make you scream, “Yasssssssssss!!!”
In honor of her 51st birthday, we’re checking out the 13 times Kenya Moore killed it in the hair and fashion department.
1. KENYA MOORE PORTRAIT SESSION, 1996Source:Getty
Kenya Moore posed for a photo in December 1996 in Los Angeles, California. She’s been showing off that gorgeous head of hair long before her days on RHOA.
2. KENYA MOORE AT THE GROWING UP HIP HOP ATLANTA SEASON 2 PREMIERE PARTY, 2018Source:Getty
Kenya Moore attended ‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ season 2 premiere party in a silver wrap dress partnered with a high ponytail.
3. KENYA MOORE AT WATCH HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2018Source:Getty
I’ve always loved Kenya Moore’s hair with additional color. Here she is on the set of ‘Watch What Happens Live’ rockin’ her beautiful hair in a lighter hue.
4. KENYA MOORE AT ROLLING STONE LIVE, 2019Source:Getty
Kenya Moore attended Rolling Stone Live in a little black dress that showed off all her curves.
5. KENYA MOORE AT MARLO HAMPTON’S HER HAIR COLLECTION SOFT LAUNCH, 2019Source:Getty
Kenya Moore attended Marlo Hampton’s HER Hair Collection Soft Launch in a sultry orange wrap dress.
6. KENYA MOORE IN NEW YORK CITY, 2019Source:Getty
This is a whole look! Kenya Moore gave us street style in a blue plaid skirt, red boots, and a black leather shirt. Can we get into this ponytail though?
7. KENYA MORE VISITS THE SET OF EXTRA, 2019Source:Getty
Kenya Moore threw all of that beautiful hair up in a bun that gave her a vintage look.
8. KENYA MOORE AT WATCH HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2019Source:Getty
Whew, Chile! Does this look like a woman who just had a baby? Kenya Moore gave us body goals in a pink metallic jumpsuit.
9. KENYA MOORE AT BRAVOCON, 2019Source:Getty
Kenya Moore attended BravoCon in an animal print ensemble. She gave her curls some extra love by tightening her curls.
10. KENYA MOORE AT WATCH HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2019Source:Getty
Kenya Moore had the girls on display during an episode of ‘What What Happens Live.’ She wore her hair in it’s signature loose curls style.
11. KENYA MOORE AT THE “THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN” BROADWAY PLAY, 2021Source:Getty
Kenya Moore posed backstage at the new play “Thoughts of a Colored Man” on Broadway at The Golden Theater on November 5, 2021 in New York City. This beauty is clearly aging backwards! She served a beat face and perfectly styled hair during her NYC visit.
12. KENYA MOORE AT LE’ARCHIVE RETROSPECTIVE BY MARLO HAMPTON, 2021Source:Getty
Kenya Moore attended Le’Archive Retrospective By Marlo Hampton at the Biltmore Hotel on October 26, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. She was the epitome of style, grace and glamour in a gorgeous, form-fitting gown.
13. KENYA MOORE ON ‘WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN,’ 2021Source:Getty
Kenya Moore made a stylish video appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.’ The beauty mogul and model showed off a head full of textured inches that perfectly framed her face.