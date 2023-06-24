Photos of Keyshia Cole & Daniel Gibson

In honor of Keyshia Cole’s lifetime movie special “Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story” Below are a few photos of Keyshia Cole and Daniel Gibson’s relationship together.
Keyshia Cole was married to Daniel Gibson from 2011 to 2020. They separated in 2014 and remained estranged before finalizing their divorce. Keshia and Daniel have one son together.
1. BET Docu-Series “Keyshia Cole: All In – Los Angeles PremiereSource:Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 23: Recording artist Keyshia Cole (R) and Daniel Gibson attend BET Docu-Series “Keyshia Cole: All In – Los Angeles Premiere at Laemmle Music Hall on February 23, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/WireImage) vertical,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,musician,usa,music,radio,theatrical performance,television show,california,black entertainment television,keyshia cole,2015,beverly hills – california,premiere event,daniel gibson – basketball player
2. 2013 Essence Festival – Day 3Source:Getty
NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 07: (L-R) Keyshia Cole and Daniel Gibson attend the 2013 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 7, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,new orleans,gulf coast states,stadium,keyshia cole,louisiana superdome,essence music festival,daniel gibson – basketball player
3. 2013 Essence Festival – Day 2Source:Getty
NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 06: (L-R) Keyshia Cole and Daniel Gibson attend the 2013 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 6, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,new orleans,gulf coast states,stadium,keyshia cole,louisiana superdome,essence music festival,daniel gibson – basketball player
4. 2012 Essence Music Festival – Day 1Source:Getty
NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 06: Keyshia Cole (L) and husband Daniel Gibson attend the 2012 Essence Music Festival at Louisiana Superdome on July 6, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,adult,music,men,new orleans,gulf coast states,stadium,keyshia cole,louisiana superdome,essence music festival,music festival,entertainment event,husband,daniel gibson – basketball player
5. 2013 Essence Festival – Day 2Source:Getty
NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 06: (L-R) Keyshia Cole and Daniel Gibson attend the 2013 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 6, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,new orleans,gulf coast states,stadium,keyshia cole,louisiana superdome,essence music festival,daniel gibson – basketball player
6. BET Awards ’10 – ShowSource:Getty
(L-R) Daniel Gibson and Keyshia Cole at The Shrine Auditorium on June 27, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,radio,theatrical performance,california,city of los angeles,award,black entertainment television,shrine auditorium,bet awards,keyshia cole,daniel gibson – basketball player
7. Keyshia Cole Featuring Miguel In ConcertSource:Getty
DETROIT, MI – JULY 29: Keyshia Cole, son DJ and Daniel Gibson pose at Chene Park Amphitheater on July 29, 2011 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan/WireImage) vertical,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,portrait,music,concert,males,two people,michigan,son,dj,keyshia cole,detroit – michigan,daniel gibson – basketball player
