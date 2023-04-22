LiAngelo Ball Expecting First Child With Love & Hip-Hop Star Nikki Mudarris, Twitter Reacts

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

For those of you who remember The Brady Bunch, you’ll remember that Jan was the middle child of a blended family. Her famous “Marsha Marsha Marsha” line referring to all the attention being sucked up by her oldest, pretty, popular sister was the cry of every middle child who felt squeezed between a younger and older sibling.

That’s why it’s nice to see some good news today for LiAngelo Ball. He and his girlfriend, former Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star Nikki Mudarris announced that they are expecting a child together. LiAngelo, who now plays with the Greensboro Swarm for the NBA G League, has had his struggles.

While his older brother Lonzo and younger brother LaMelo have achieved some NBA success, especially LaMelo, now considered a star for the Hornets, LiAngelo has had stints out of the G League where he shows flashes of potential.

But the couple says they are happy and can’t wait to meet their baby, the first child for both.

“We’re both so excited about becoming parents, we spoke about having a life and kids when we first met, our goals, dreams, life we wanted & then it really happened,” the couple said in a joint statement to People.

They released a photo on both social media accounts with LiAngelo cradling his girlfriend’s baby bump.

“We can’t wait to meet our baby and begin this new chapter together. It’s super exciting for us both being first-time parents and getting to experience everything together.”

But… you all know Twitter is gonna Twitter, and this news was met with mixed reactions from folks who remember Nikki’s tumultuous relationship with Mally Mall and the confrontations and various shenanigans during her time on LHHH.

Though Ball’s family is obviously well known, the Italian/Arabic/Moroccan realtor also has an interesting background. Her family owns Los Angeles’ famed strip club, The Body Shop.

And there’s the question of that eight-year age difference. LiAngelo is 24, and Nikki is 32.

But if there are any concerns that the couple has, they’re brushing them off as they prepare for the child’s birth. (They know the gender but have decided not to reveal it publicly).

“Overall, everyone cannot wait for the baby to come,” Mudarris says. “They’re super happy for me, I found love with an amazing man and God blessed me with my baby, everything I really wanted is truly happening.”

Here’s how the announcement went on Twitter:

