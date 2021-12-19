Lil Durk Proposes to India Royale & Twitter Goes Crazy! [Video & Ring]

Lil Durk & India Royale are engaged!

Lil Durk got down on one knee at live concert at his home town in Chicago in front of thousands and popped the big question to long time girlfriend, India Royale.

Down on one knee, Durk pops out a huge rock and says, “I want to say I love you to death okay, I want to say this loud for the trenches, you know I love you to death for holding me down when I was going through a lot, you been the realest thing and I love you to death. So do you want to be my wife”?

India Royale in her cute voice said, “YES”!

Lil Baby was also on stage catching footage of Lil Durk & India’s big moment. In a video Lil Baby posted, he said, “Okkkkkk bro done set the standards, congrats”!

