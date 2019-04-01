Nipsey Hussle’s untimely and tragic death leaves a void not only in hip-hop, but in the hearts of his family, friends and fans. The Victory Lap rapper was the father of two young children and the boyfriend of actress Lauren London. The two recently put their love on display in a stunning GQ photo shoot and showed off the dynamics of their relationship in an accompanying video. Lauren called him her celebrity crush and gushed over the community conscious rapper who was beloved by so many.
Nipsey and Lauren welcomed their son in to the world in 2016 and have been together since 2014. Despite a short break in their relationship, the two could always be seen walking the red carpet together and supporting one another’s career.
“He’s gotten more of a platform to be really clear about his message, because before he was just making rap gang-bang music. But I think he has a purpose in all the raps, and that’s coming to light,” she said opening up about their relationship in GQ.
A throwback clip of Lauren thanking Nipsey for always being in her corner is making its way around social media.
QUEEN SHOULD NEVER HAVE TO BURY HER KING 🥺💔 . . #nip #praying #bloodofjesus #strength #laurenlondon #faith #positivity #nipsey #keepyourheadup #rip #nipseyhussle #youarestrong #prayer #staystrong #noenemy #thedevilisaliar #pray #nipseyhusslequotes #nipseyandlauren #faithquotes #ripnipsey
We can’t even begin to fathom the pain with which she is currently feeling and we’re praying for everyone affected by the unimaginable loss. Here’s a look back at their love story.
Love Never Dies: Nipsey Hussle & Lauren London Through The Years was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Private Birthday Dinner For Author/Social Media Star Karen Civil
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – NOVEMBER 04: Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London attend Private Birthday Dinner For Author/Social Media Star Karen Civil at Louis Vuitton Rodeo Drive on November 4, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
2. Private Birthday Dinner For Author/Social Media Star Karen Civil
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 04: Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London attend Private Birthday Dinner For Author/Social Media Star Karen Civil at Louis Vuitton Rodeo Drive on November 4, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
3. Madeworn x Roc96 Pop-Up Event
LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 31: Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London attend Madeworn x Roc96 Pop-Up Event on May 31, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
4. Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Can't Stop Won't Stop' – Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 21: Lauren London, Nipsey Hussle arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Can't Stop Won't Stop' at Writers Guild of America, West on June 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
5. Nipsey Hussle's Private Debut Album Release Party Hosted By James Harden
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London attend Nipsey Hussle's Private Debut Album Release Party at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on February 16, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.
6. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on November 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
7. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on November 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
8. Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party – Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 07: Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London attend the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party at the NoMad Hotel on February 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
9. Warner Music Group Hosts Pre-Grammy Celebration – Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 07: Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London arrive at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Celebration at Nomad Hotel Los Angeles on February 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
10. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – Inside
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Lauren London, Diddy and Nipsey Hussle attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
11. 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Lauren London (L) and Nipsey Hussle attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.