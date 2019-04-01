Love Never Dies: Nipsey Hussle & Lauren London Through The Years

Nipsey Hussle’s untimely and tragic death leaves a void not only in hip-hop, but in the hearts of his family, friends and fans. The Victory Lap rapper was the father of two young children and the boyfriend of actress Lauren London. The two recently put their love on display in a stunning GQ photo shoot and showed off the dynamics of their relationship in an accompanying video. Lauren called him her celebrity crush and gushed over the community conscious rapper who was beloved by so many.

Nipsey and Lauren welcomed their son in to the world in 2016 and have been together since 2014. Despite a short break in their relationship, the two could always be seen walking the red carpet together and supporting one another’s career.

“He’s gotten more of a platform to be really clear about his message, because before he was just making rap gang-bang music. But I think he has a purpose in all the raps, and that’s coming to light,” she said opening up about their relationship in GQ.

A throwback clip of Lauren thanking Nipsey for always being in her corner is making its way around social media.

We can’t even begin to fathom the pain with which she is currently feeling and we’re praying for everyone affected by the unimaginable loss. Here’s a look back at their love story.

