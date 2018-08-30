Maino got fine out of nowhere, yall.
The Brooklyn emcee has always been attractive, but it seems like the older and more seasoned he gets, the hotter he becomes. In honor of the king’s 45th birthday, check out these sexy pics of him looking like a zaddy.
11 Hunky Pics Of Maino Looking Like A Whole Zaddy was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Hi Haters
Maino is outchea living his best life.
2. Bedroom Blics
Didn’t know we needed a Maino bedroom mirror pic until now.
3. Simplicity
Sweat pants, pool stick, chillin’ with no make up on that’s when you’re the handsomest.
4. Yatted
Not sure if the tattoos add to Maino’s attractiveness _ but they sure don’t take away from it.
5. Brooklyn Bare Foot
You can take the man out of Brooklyn — but e’ll still do Brooklyn ish.
6. Jermaine
Who said gangstas couldn’t be gorgeous
7. When the Ciroc hits
Even when he’s a little slizzed, Maino is giving his best “fine brotha” vibes.
8. Double take
See!
9. When Fine Virgo brothas unite
10. All White Everything
Guys like Maino rock that all white when they feelin’ godly — and we love every moment of it.
11. FineT
Count on Maino to always come through, drippin!