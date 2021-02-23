Meek Mill Was In His Feelings After Vanessa Bryant Checked Him For His Wack Kobe Verse

Safe to say, Meek Mill is not having a good 2021 so far.

Super snitch Tekashi 6ix9ine is already trolling the Meek, then he was clowned for doing the #JunebugChallenge, and he was put on blast for his nut ass Kobe Bryant lyric. Byrant’s wife, Vanessa, finally caught wind of the tasteless bar and decided to address Meek Mill directly.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Vanessa Bryant let Meek Mill know his bar about her late husband was not appreciated and at the same time said she doesn’t even know who he is writing, “I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact.”

Vanessa Bryant addressed the inexcusable lyric from Meek Mill about Kobe. pic.twitter.com/QTwR0tBNbr — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) February 23, 2021

In typical Meek Mill fashion, instead of being contrite, he took a more defiant tone saying a now-deleted tweet, “I’m going back savage in this shit … f#%k ya feelings!” He would eventually share that he apologized to Bryant in private and claim that the initial tweet was not directed toward’s the late hooper’s wife while tweeting a whole bunch of other pleas.

I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public…Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 23, 2021

Ima stay on this 100m chase to feed the kids ima dip from the crowd and stay in the vip💎 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 23, 2021

I don’t think we on the same signal y’all .. I don’t see what y’all see… I be looking at the net laughing like I did whet 🙃 I say random shit all day on social … it becomes a trend to hate on me every once in a while but I feed off that shit ima beast literally 💎 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 23, 2021

Riiggghht.

Clearly, Meek Mill doesn’t know Vanessa Bryant doesn’t play with when it comes to rappers speaking about her or her family. Bryant even checked Drake over his infamous “Kobe ’bout to lose a hundred fifty M’s Kobe my nigga I hate it, hate to be him Bitch you wasn’t with me shooting in the gym (Bitch you wasn’t with me shooting in the gym),” bars.

Drake would quickly apologize for the lyrics, but Bryant still had time for Drizzy telling the Canadian superstar on Instagram:

“I love when immature kids quote a rapper that has never been friends with Kobe and knows nothing about our relationship. Just shows how gullible they are. I don’t need to be in the gym. I’m raising our daughters, signing checks, and taking care of everything else that pertains to our home life. […]

I really wish people would stop THINK and then realize that they are being sucked into someone’s clear intention to monetize and gain attention off of our family’s heartache. This is real life. I hold down our home life so my husband can focus on his career. It’s a partnership.

Since my husband isn’t friends with Drake, we received a text of an apology forwarded from his manager. It’s done and over with, and it’s now time for people to THINK before speaking”.

Welp, we guess that pass from Kenny Smith wasn’t enough.

The damage was already done, and Mill’s initial headass response to Vanessa Bryant caused quite a stir. Twitter wasted no time in dragging Dreams & Nightmares crafter for not being able to read the room. You can peep all of the reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

