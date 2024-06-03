Megan Thee Stallion Signals Rebirth In Cover Art For New Album ‘MEGAN,’ Reactions Are Mixed

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

After months of teasing fans, specifically the Hotties, Megan Thee Stallion unveiled the cover art for her new album, MEGAN.

Megan Thee Stallion is officially in her self-titled album era.

After keeping fans in suspense for months, dropping two singles, “HISS” and “BOA,” and her Megan Monday freestyles, Thee Stallion surprised fans by dropping the cover art and the June 28 release date for her new album MEGAN taken by David LaChapelle.

The Houston rapper has been hinting at this next project being a sort of rebirth, with analogies like shedding skin, like a snake, but on the MEGAN’s covert art, she is blooming and coming out of her cocoon like the butterfly she is.

The announcement comes after her Hot Girl Summer tour, featuring her “Wanna Be” collaborator GloRilla, hit a snag during its Atlanta stop.

Due to a massive water main break, Thee Stallion had to postpone her Friday and Saturday shows before finally taking the stage on Sunday, ending the drought her ATL Hotties were enduring.

Reactions To MEAGAN’s Cover Are Mixed

The reactions to MEAGAN’s cover are as polarizing as the House of Representatives or Senate voting on a policy with most of the Hotties absolutely loving it, while the rapper from Queen’s fanbase and others are going all out to call it all types of trash.

One account on X, formerly Twitter, wrote about the MEAGAN album artwork, “this is absolutely ugly.”

“BEST FEMALE RAP ALBUM RELEASED THIS DECADE ALREADY!!!” a fan wrote on X after feasting their eyes on the artwork.

We are truly getting the Hot Girl Summer we have been denied for so long. We’re not counting that single. Megan The Stallion is giving us a proper reboot.

