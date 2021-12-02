2021 Year In Viral: The 21 Messiest Moments On Social Media

So much happens during the course of a year, it gets hard recalling all the WTF moments that briefly held the world’s attention.

The bad part about living in our digital society is that anyone can become food for the internet – all it takes is a public fight, maybe a fall in the mall or posting the wrong outfit and suddenly you’ve been meme’d into oblivion. Where ever there is drama, there will be someone with their phone out, eagerly hoping to capture the next viral moment.

The good news: Wait a few days (or sometimes weeks, depending on the discretion) and it’ll be someone else’s turn. Sure, your moment will live forever on the web, but considering the modern attention span, the notoriety will eventually fade. Even better news, if you’re savvy enough it’s possible to turn your public pain into a pretty penny.

Celebs however, live in the public eye so their instances of infamy are harder to forget. Which is probably why famous faces make up most of this year’s messiest social media moments.

Check out the gallery below.

