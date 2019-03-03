Moonwalk Back: Khloe Kardashian Realizes Overpaid NBA Player To Blame, Twitter Continues Slander

Khloe Kardashian finally got some clarity. The “reality star/designer/whatever the hell she actually does” took to Twitter to pin the blame on her family demise on Tristan Thompson—you know, her baby daddy who cheated on her.

By now you may have heard about Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s now-former BFF, allegedly fooling around with Thompson. While on Red Table Talk, Woods asserted that Thompson kissed her (no tongue) after a long drunken night of platonic hanging out.

Khloe shortly thereafter took to Twitter to say Woods was lying and that she was indeed the source of her family’s demise. Twitter immediately reminded Khloe she may want to throw some of that blame on the guy who stepped out on her, repeatedly.

Yesterday (March 2), Khloe finally pinned the blame on the overpaid NBA players, while copping pleas.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time,” she tweeted. “What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

But will she apologize for that projection Jordyn Woods, though?

We’re only here for the slander. Peep the best of it in the gallery.

