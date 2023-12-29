Red Carpet Rundown: HB’s 10 Most Stylish Women Of 2023

Celebrity red carpet style was everything this year. From fashion risks and rule breakers to elevated sophistication and crazy couture, many starlets made magic upon arriving at the world’s hottest events throughout 2023.
Week after week, fashion lovers could not get enough of the parade of style from personalities like Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, Fantasia, and Janelle Monae. And neither could we!
MUST READ: Kelly Rowland Is Our Style Icon Of 2023
For some celebrities, 2023 was the year of “red carpet return.” With many national and global COVID-19 mandates finally lifted and more in-person events, premieres, and swanky parties to attend, there were several reasons to dress up.
This year was the perfect opportunity to rock the hottest international designers, top trends, and bold colors before lights, crowds, and photographers. Thankfully, our favorite VIPs, including Lori Harvey, Teyana Taylor, and Tracee Ellis Ross, did not disappoint.
MUST READ: Law Roach, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ciara And More Celebs Stunned At The Fashion Trust U.S. Awards
With the return to the carpet, many celebrities were intentional with their outfits, telling stories and making strong statements. Starlets chose highly sought-after designers to help pull their looks together.
2023 Red Carpet Rundown: Designers and Trends
This year, designers seen frequently on the carpet include household names such as Prada, Versace, The Blonds, Pamella Roland, Moschino, Dolce & Gabbana, Balenciaga, Mugler, and Louis Vuitton. Black designers Sergio Hudson, Christopher John Rodgers, Hanifa, and Brandon Blackwood also had their share of jaw-dropping fashion moments.
In fact, Sergio Hudson and Keke Palmer were a fashion item this year. The two slayed red carpets frequently and turned heads each time.
Trends spotted included rocking black in different fabrics, lengths, and styles, sheer dresses, bodysuits, and bottoms, and monochromatic moments from head to toe. Metallic fabrics also found their way to the posh events, as did leather, feminine suiting, and sculpted, dramatic gowns.
Cardi B’s royal blue sculpted gown worn to the 2023 Grammys remains one of the best looks of the year. Created by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta, the dress ate down and showed Cardi’s fashion range.
2023 Red Carpet Rundown: Most Stylish Women of The Year
From the year’s first red carpet at The Golden Globes to Anna Wintour’s The Met Gala to cultural music awards shows and final celebrations for “The Color Purple,” Black women slayed, ate, and left no crumbs.
So we’re taking a look back through videos, captures, and content to find our favorite moments and the most stylish women who made them. The following women and their ‘fits are 10s across the board. These women were fabulously outside in 2023 and made every carpet their runway.
Red Carpet Rundown: HB’s 10 Most Stylish Women Of 2023 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Niecy NashSource:Getty
Niecy Nash-Betts’ purple outfit to the world premiere of “The Color Purple” exemplified the royalness of the popping hue. The actress and comedian paired a deep purple fringe duster with a sequin jumpsuit and glam makeup. Niecy’s look gave what it needed to give – and then some.
Niecy slayed 2023 with looks from Balenciaga, Sergio Hudson, and more.
2. Kelly RowlandSource:Getty
HB’s style icon of the year, Kelly Rowland, had several best-dressed red-carpet fashion moments this year. One of our favorites was her Jean Paul Gaultier x Rabanne futuristic dress at the Renaissance World Tour film premiere. Kelly took a risk with her pointed bra and dramatic skirt and looked great!
3. Chloe BaileySource:Getty
We still love Chloe Bailey’s yellow gown worn to the “Praise This” event in Atlanta, GA. Yellow is a beautiful color for melanin girls – and Chloe’s 2023 red carpet moment shows us why.
Chloe has no problem showing her attitude, personality, and sex appeal. With each red carpet she stepped on, the Bailey sister stepped on necks without apology.
4. Keke PalmerSource:Getty
Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty,” Keke Palmer rocked a gorgeous Sergio Hudson gown that hugged all of her post-pregnancy curves. One of her first appearances since having baby Leodis, Keke was not playing with the girlies at The Met Gala.
5. Janelle MonaeSource:Getty
Harper’s Bazaar’s Musician of the Year, Janelle Monae, gave sophisticated and sexy vibes in her couture black dress. The bra and peplum detailing took her silhouette to a whole new level.
Throughout 2023, Janelle gave fans several examples of black-and-white styles, red gowns, and bright ensembles. Her style continues to evolve and transform.
6. Teyana TaylorSource:Getty
Teyana Taylor has body and style. The songstress and performer shows it on every red carpet she is on!
We can’t get enough of her black cut-out gown and fit abs snapped at the amfAR Cannes Gala this year. Whew, sis!
7. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross‘ 2023 style was whimsy, playful, and bold. Throughout the year she rocked pants suits, sheer dresses, pointy Prada shoes, and more.
Tracee’s black-and-white look to a Vanity Fair party this year further demonstrated her unique aesthetic. From the gathered waist belt to the gloves and hat, Tracee pushed the envelope with red carpet style.
8. Lori HarveySource:Getty
Lori Harvey looks like an ethereal goddess while attending the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala in November 2023. The bodice fits the Yevrah owner perfectly, and the dramatic skirt and train are a vision.
This year has shown Lori is truly a trendsetter. Whether wearing hot pants, a hooded gown, or sequins and sparkle, Lori proves why she is still “that girl.”
9. BeyonceSource:Getty
Queen Beyoncé doesn’t do many red carpets – but when she does, see definitely slays. The Renaissance mogul rocks legacy brands and up-and-coming designers and shouts them out each chance she gets.
In January, Beyoncé attended the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend, while performing in Dubai. For the occasion, she wore a gold dress with a dramatic gold and rust duster and crimped tresses.
10. Fantasia Barrino-TaylorSource:Getty
Fantasia Barrino-Taylor ate up the girlies during “The Color Purple” press tour this fall and winter. Fantasia slayed every carpet and interview and looked like a true trendsetter.
While attending the world premiere of the film, the former American Idol star rocked a white and black polka dot suited dress from Sergio Hudson. She set the look off with purple eyeshadow.
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
"It's A Revolution" Elizabeth Koch, The Viral Maced US Capitol Rioter From Knoxville, TN Is Actually From Maryland
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass
-
Queens Get The Money: Meet NYC Booty Banging Adult Star Moriah Mills [PHOTOS]
-
Call Me: 6 Of Music’s Famous Phone Numbers
-
Jermaine Jackson Sued For Alleged Sexual Assault and Battery
-
Natalie Nunn is Willing to Sue Whoever to Stop Her Naked Photos From Being Exposed