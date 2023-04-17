NBA Suspends Miles Bridges For 30 Games After Domestic Violence Incident, Twitter Extremely Upset

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Miles Bridges didn’t play an NBA game during the 2022-23 season, but he’s getting suspended for his off-court actions.

The former Charlotte Hornets forward has been suspended 30 games without pay for a 2022 domestic violence incident involving the mother of his children.

The NBA announced the punishment, but with the caveat that 20 of the 30 games will count as time already served since his June 2022 arrest led to him not playing for the entire season.

“The NBA conducted its own investigation into this matter, reviewing all available materials and interviewing numerous third-party witnesses, as well as the parties involved. The NBA also consulted with a group of domestic violence experts who provide the league with guidance in such cases. The 30-game suspension is based on all facts and circumstances of this matter and considers the conduct and its result, as well as the outcome of the criminal matter, among other factors,” writes the NBA in the statement. “Following his arrest and plea, Mr. Bridges did not sign an NBA contract for the 2022-23 season, missing all 82 games. In recognition of that outcome, the NBA has deemed 20 games of the suspension to have been already served.”

With 20 games already chipped off, Bridges will only miss the first 10 games of the 2023-24 season if a team signs him.

Last June, Bridges was arrested by Los Angeles police for allegedly assaulting Mychelle Johnson, the mother of his two kids. Law enforcement claims that a woman said she was in an argument with Bridges that eventually turned physical, and she needed medical attention. Cops were called to the scene, but he’d left the premises by the time they arrived.

After the attack, Johnson posted gruesome photos of evidence she was assaulted and a medical report revealing that she suffered a concussion, a nose fracture and bruised ribs.

Twitter is outraged that Bridges is receiving such a light suspension for allegedly harming the mother of his children and wish the punishment was more heavy-handed.

