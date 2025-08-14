Ranking NFL Teams With The Highest Valuations

The NFL’s booming business continues to deliver massive franchise valuations, with Sportico‘s 2025 rankings highlighting the staggering worth of all 32 teams.

How Valuations Are Calculated

Sportico’s valuation model breaks down each franchise’s total worth into two key components:

Team Value – This reflects the market value of the NFL franchise itself, based on revenue streams, profitability, and multipliers derived from real-world team transactions. It includes each team's 3.13% stake in league-wide assets such as NFL Films, RedZone, and 32 Equity.

Top 20 Female College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Team-Related Businesses & Real Estate Holdings – This includes ownership equity in businesses and properties directly tied to the team's operations, such as stadiums, practice facilities, and ventures like Legends Hospitality or the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

Importantly, the rankings exclude income from unrelated or distantly related ventures, such as third-party retail developments or non-football IP licensing.

Key Trends

Media and Venue Assets Matter : Teams with control over their venues and integrated business holdings, like the Dolphins and Commanders, benefit from inflated valuations.

Brand Power Reigns: Historic teams in major markets consistently top the list, while smaller-market teams tend to rank lower—even if they’ve had recent success on the field.

As the NFL explores new media ventures, international expansion, and alternative revenue streams, expect these valuations to keep climbing—along with the stakes for ownership groups and potential buyers.

Take a look below at Ranking NFL Teams With The Highest Valuations.

1. Dallas Cowboys – $12.8 Billion Valuation Source:Getty The crown jewel of the NFL, maintaining its spot as the most valuable franchise for the sixth straight year. Their valuation is elevated by immense brand power, lucrative media rights, and real estate ventures like AT&T Stadium and The Star complex. 2. Los Angeles Rams – $10.43 Billion Valuation Source:Getty Second in league value thanks to owner Stan Kroenke’s strong media market presence and real estate investments. They recorded a massive 34% valuation gain year-over-year. 3. New York Giants – $10.25 Billion Valuation Source:Getty Third in valuation territory, boosted by high fan engagement in a massive media market. The Giants also saw a 34% valuation increase. 4. New England Patriots – $8.76 Billion Valuation Source:Getty Fourth place, riding on a legacy brand, marketing reach, and the mixed-use development around Gillette Stadium. 5. San Francisco 49ers – $8.6 Billion Valuation Source:Getty Valued fifth, the 49ers benefited from a 25% spike in valuation—thanks in part to minority stake sales and record-breaking ticket revenue (led NFL at $176M in gate receipts). 6. Philadelphia Eagles – $8.43 Billion Valuation Source:Getty Jumped to sixth after a 25% year-over-year increase, propelled by on-field success and real estate holdings like Lincoln Financial Field. 7. Miami Dolphins – $8.25 Billion Valuation Source:Getty Seventh on the list, thanks to enhancements around Hard Rock Stadium—including the F1 Miami Grand Prix—which add significant real estate and business value. 8. New York Jets – $8.11 Billion Valuation Source:Getty Eighth, with valuation buoyed by the massive NYC market and future stadium plans. 9. Las Vegas Raiders – $7.9 Billion Valuation Source:Getty Ninth, boosted by Sin City’s entertainment-laden economy and aggressive stadium synergies. 10. Washington Commanders – $7.47 Billion Valuation Source:Getty Tenth, aided by vast land holdings near the stadium and investor interest after their sale. 11. Chicago Bears – $7.45 Billion Valuation Source:Getty Eleventh, with strong local visibility and heritage value within Chicago’s market. 12. Houston Texans – $7.17 Billion Valuation Source:Getty Twelfth, thanks to Houston’s population and growing fan base, though lower historical performance tempers valuation somewhat. 13. Atlanta Falcons – $7.05 Billion Valuation Source:Getty Thirteenth, buoyed by the Atlanta metro area and Mercedes-Benz Stadium-associated commercial development. 14. Seattle Seahawks – $6.59 Billion Valuation Source:Getty Fourteenth, supported by strong regional support and stadium revenue streams. 15. Denver Broncos – $6.55 Billion Valuation Source:Getty Fifteenth, anchored by Denver’s market and stadium-related developments. 16. Kansas City Chiefs – $6.53 Billion Valuation Source:Getty Sixteenth, stabilized by recent Super Bowl wins, but limited venue-related outside investments. 17. Pittsburgh Steelers – $6.51 Billion Valuation Source:Getty Seventeenth, with strong legacy and fitting value for a smaller market franchise. 18. Green Bay Packers – $6.48 Billion Valuation Source:Getty Eighteenth—markedly unique for being publicly owned, with modest real estate growth. 19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – $6.47 Billion Valuation Source:Getty Nineteenth, benefiting from stadium-area development and recent on-field success. 20. Minnesota Vikings – $6.28 Billion Valuation Source:Getty Twentieth, supported by major stadium planning and Twin Cities’ strong economy. 21. Los Angeles Chargers – $6.21 Billion Valuation Source:Getty Twenty‑first, aided by LA market strength and upcoming stadium investments. 22. Tennessee Titans – $6.2 Billion Valuation Source:Getty Twenty‑second, growing with Nashville’s economic boom and stadium support. 23. Cleveland Browns – $6.14 Billion Valuation Source:Getty Twenty‑third, despite a 19% increase from 2024, valuation is hindered by stadium constraints and limited development opportunities—though new plans may change that. 24. Baltimore Ravens – $6 Billion Valuation Source:Getty Twenty‑fourth, largely consistent with long-term stability in the region. 25. Detroit Lions – $5.88 Billion Valuation Source:Getty Twenty‑fifth, with value boosted by new stadium investments but held down by market limits. 26. Buffalo Bills – $5.87 Billion Valuation Source:Getty Twenty‑sixth, strong local support but limited broader business holdings. 27. Carolina Panthers – $5.76 Billion Valuation Source:Getty Twenty‑seventh, benefiting from Charlotte’s growth but modest ancillary asset base. 28. Indianapolis Colts – $5.72 Billion Valuation Source:Getty Twenty‑eighth, supported by stadium investments but limited scale in revenue diversity. 29. Arizona Cardinals – $5.66 Billion Valuation Source:Getty Twenty‑ninth, up 17% in value but still limited by moderate market size. 30. New Orleans Saints – $5.63 Billion Valuation Source:Getty Thirtieth, reflecting a smaller regional economy and less ancillary property development. 31. Jacksonville Jaguars – $5.57 Billion Valuation Source:Getty Thirty‑first, one of the league’s lowest, challenged by limited market scale in Florida. 32. Cincinnati Bengals – $5.5 Billion Valuation Source:Getty Thirty‑second, the least valuable NFL team, modest local market and limited outside holdings cap valuation.