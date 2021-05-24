Nicki Minaj Gives Us A Photo Dump… Of Her DUMP [Photos]

Nicki Minaj took photo dump to a whole different meaning. The New York rapper has been in the headlines after the re-release of Nicki’s classic mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty which is now officially available on all streaming services. Originally released in 2009, the critically acclaimed project was released just after Minaj linked up with Lil Wayne and his Young Money record label. Minaj’s debut album, Pink Friday, would be released just over a year later.
The queen was getting demands from the Barbz to drop some behind the scene shots of her latest music video for ‘Seeing Green’. After looking at this photo dump you might start seeing green yourself!
Per request, (via The Barbz) here are some photos of the Young Money queen slaying!
1. BTS Looks
2. A Little Gem
3. Seeing Green
4. Level Up
5. NEW MUSIC
6. Iconic
7. Pre-Baby Bump in Trinidad
8. Trini Pride
9. Pretty in Pink
10. Young Moolah Baby!
11. ATTN!
12. Curves Got You Swervin’
13. Long Hair, Don’t Care
14. Pink Friday
15. No caption needed
16. Who unfollowed me?
17. A Tease For A Surprise
18. #Brrratatatat
19. No caption needed
20. Nicki in FENDI
