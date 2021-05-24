HomeCelebrity News

Nicki Minaj Gives Us A Photo Dump… Of Her DUMP [Photos]

Posted May 24, 2021

Nicki Minaj

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Nicki Minaj took photo dump to a whole different meaning. The New York rapper has been in the headlines after the re-release of Nicki’s classic mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty which is now officially available on all streaming services. Originally released in 2009, the critically acclaimed project was released just after Minaj linked up with Lil Wayne and his Young Money record label. Minaj’s debut album, Pink Friday, would be released just over a year later.

The queen was getting demands from the Barbz to drop some behind the scene shots of her latest music video for ‘Seeing Green’. After looking at this photo dump you might start seeing green yourself!

Per request, (via The Barbz) here are some photos of the Young Money queen slaying!

Nicki Minaj Gives Us A Photo Dump… Of Her DUMP [Photos]

1. BTS Looks

BTS Looks

2. A Little Gem

A Little Gem

3. Seeing Green

Seeing Green

4. Level Up

Level Up

5. NEW MUSIC

NEW MUSIC

6. Iconic

Iconic

7. Pre-Baby Bump in Trinidad

Pre-Baby Bump in Trinidad

8. Trini Pride

Trini Pride

9. Pretty in Pink

Pretty in Pink

10. Young Moolah Baby!

Young Moolah Baby!

11. ATTN!

ATTN!

12. Curves Got You Swervin’

Curves Got You Swervin’

13. Long Hair, Don’t Care

Long Hair, Don’t Care

14. Pink Friday

Pink Friday

15. No caption needed

No caption needed

16. Who unfollowed me?

Who unfollowed me?

17. A Tease For A Surprise

A Tease For A Surprise

18. #Brrratatatat

#Brrratatatat

19. No caption needed

No caption needed

20. Nicki in FENDI

Nicki in FENDI

