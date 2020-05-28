CLOSE
Booty Alert: Kehlani Has NOT Been Missing Any Meals [PHOTOS]

Posted May 28, 2020

Singer Kehlani arrives at the 3rd Annual #REVOLVEawards 2019 held at Goya Studios on November 15, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Kehlani hopped on the gram to show off how that quarantine life has been treating her. The Oakland based artist has not been missing any meals and she is looking amazing!

Being a mommy and a celebrity can be hard to balance but Baelani seems to have the hang of it. Following the release of her third studio album “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t” she has been getting great feedback. The toxic artist is celebrating the success of the project by staying home and serving looks!

 

1.

2.

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

caught outside supporting the homies

A post shared by Kehlani 🧿 (@kehlani) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

Bull shit ♉️

A post shared by Kehlani 🧿 (@kehlani) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

vegas gimme the vibes

A post shared by Kehlani 🧿 (@kehlani) on

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

real regular. @havecooth x ysl 1 of 1.

A post shared by Kehlani 🧿 (@kehlani) on

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

hi i’m dropping music i care about from an album i rlly care about tomorrow. quarantined or not i’m going to continue with my mode of expression because my art works in real time. if i don’t get music out in the time i felt it lived it breathed it and made it, it may not ever come out because by the time that would be suggested to be the “right” time to drop it.. i’d probably be a whole new person with new feelings and new things to write about. right now in this time at 24 this music is how i feel. where i’m at widdit. like Cloud 19 was when i was 19.. or You Should Be Here was when i was 20. this is just 24. so yeah. i’m rambling at this point. new music in the morning and i’m really happy. 9 am yessirkii

A post shared by Kehlani 🧿 (@kehlani) on

