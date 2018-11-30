All The Women In Nicki Minaj’s ‘Good Form’ Video

Nicki Minaj dropped the visuals for her song Good Form and it’s dripping with eye-candy. The Queen rapper enlisted a gorgeous girl gang for Good Form, but is it coincidence she placed Cardi B’s enemies front and center?
Nicki had everyone in her video from reality TV star Evelyn Lozada to the controversial Clermont twins (who she used as a seat). Keep scrolling for a little background on all the ladies in the video:
It wouldn’t be a Nicki event without some sort of sub to Cardi B. Nicki didn’t have to mention Cardi’s name to diss her. The “Queen” rapper featured the stripping sisters. Baddie and Jade, who are attempting to sue Cardi over an altercation over Offset that occurred at an NYC strip club. The ladies are front and center at several points in the video. Coincidence? We think not.
You’ve probably heard of the Clermont Twins by now. If you didn’t watch their TV debut on “Bad Girls Club,” you’ve definitely scrolled past Shannon and Shannade Clermont on the ‘gram. The identical twins were featured in Kanye West’s Yeezy campaign earlier this year and made headlines when one half of the dynamic duo plead guilty to wire fraud. Shannade reportedly racked up $20,000 on a dead man’s credit card to pay her bills and purchase clothes online. She faces 18 months in jail prison.
Another reality TV star turned Instagram model, Brooke Bailey made an appearance in Nicki’s lady-laden video. Brooke appeared on “Basketball Wives: LA” for a short stint before finding popularity hosting digital show “Its On Site” with Rah Ali.
Nicki must love reality TV because she also tapped Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada and her daughter beautiful daughter Shaniece to make a sexy cameo. The ladies can be seen in the opening of the video in a seductive sequence.
After dropping her name in the song, it only made sense for Nicki to include Lauren London in the video. Nu Nu rode shotgun in Nicki’s Benz.