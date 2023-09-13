Nicki Minaj owned the MTV VMAs last night, period. Not only did the icon achieve the most wins in the “Best Hip-Hop” category (taking home her 5th trophy), but she also managed to serve looks that will go down as some of the most fashionable ensembles worn by a VMA emcee. The “Va Va Voom” rapper dominated the ceremony as a triple threat. She slayed her hosting duties, delivered riveting performances, and flexed in her modish costumes. And you better believe the mogul left no crumbs on the stage.

Nicki Minaj Slays At The VMAs

Nicki Minaj burst onto the music scene with her witty lyrics and energetic flow, which established the Southside Jamaica Queens native as one of the top Hip-Hop artists of her time. Her eclectic style and jazzy persona make her one of the most entertaining stars to watch. And last night, her talent awarded her the “Best Hip-Hop” award for her single “Super Freaky Girl.” Minaj previously won this award for her songs “Do We Have a Problem,” “Chun-Li,” “Anaconda,” and “Super Bass,” making her the most-awarded artist in this category.

We love Minaj for her one-of-a-kind animated aura and unapologetic swag. While most award show hosts are clad in fancy gowns or suits while performing their duties, the “Barbie World” lyricist chose to show up to her presenting obligations, donning various looks mixed with classy and sporty vibes. The songwriter strutted on the VMAs carpet in a pink Dolce & Gabbana garb that was an omen for how she would slay the rest of her VMAs ensembles. From then on, she brought on the chic garbs that accentuated her curves and commanded the stage.

So, just in case you missed Minaj’s full VMA fashionable serve, jump in below to see why the femcee told no lies when she rapped the lyrics, “I been on.”

Nicki Minaj Dominated The VMAs In These Spicy Looks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com